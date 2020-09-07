Orioles 5, Yankees 1
BALTIMORE — Dean Kremer allowed one hit over six innings in his major league debut, DJ Stewart homered off Masahiro Tanaka and the Baltimore Orioles beat the skidding New York Yankees.
New York committed two errors, allowed three unearned runs and finished with only four hits. The Yankees lost three of four to Baltimore and have gone 5-13 since opening 16-6.
The Orioles had lost 19 straight to the Yankees before winning the final three games of this series.
The 24-year-old Kremer came to the Orioles organization in July 2018 as part of the trade that sent Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Kremer worked his way through Baltimore’s minor league system and finally reached the point where the rebuilding club wanted to see what he could do in the big leagues.
The right-hander did not disappoint. He allowed one run, walked three and struck out seven — including the first two batters he faced.
Mets 14, Phillies 1
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom struck out 12 over seven innings, Aaron Nola was let down by lackluster defense and the New York Mets poured it on with a season-best 17 hits in a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Pete Alonso homered twice, Jeff McNeil hit his first shot of the season, and Brandon Nimmo and Wilson Ramos also went deep for the Mets, who have won four of five. Dominic Smith had a career-high four hits, matched a franchise record with three doubles and drove in three.
DeGrom (3-1) allowed three hits and two walks while lowering his ERA to 1.69. With three weeks left in this pandemic-shortened regular season, the two-time reigning NL Cy Young Award winner is a prime candidate for a three-peat in a field that also features the Cubs’ Yu Darvish and Braves’ Max Fried.
Brad Brach and Chasen Shreve closed out New York’s four-hitter.
Braves 10, Nationals 3
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman hit his second career grand slam — and second of the series — leading the Atlanta Braves to a win over Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals.
Josh Tomlin (2-2) allowed one run in six innings as Atlanta split the four-game series. Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs with three hits, including a homer and a three-run triple. Tyler Flowers had a two-run double.
With Atlanta leading 3-1 in the sixth, Kyle Finnegan replaced Corbin and loaded the bases by walking Dansby Swanson. Freeman followed with his seventh homer of the season, a drive into the seats in left-center.
Corbin (2-4) has lost four straight decisions. The left-hander allowed five runs, matching his season high, and nine hits in 5.1 innings. He struck out six and walked four.
Freeman hit his first career grand slam in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader to open the series.
Rays 5, Marlins 4 (10)
ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. — Brandon Lowe hit a sacrifice fly to complete a two-run 10th inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 5-4 on Sunday.
Ji-Man Choi tied the game with an RBI double off Brandon Kintzler (1-3) to begin the 10th and pinch-runner Brett Phillips advanced to third on Michael Perez’s fly to deep center.
After Kevin Kiermaier walked, Lowe sent a long fly into center field.
Randy Arozarena homered twice and Hunter Renfroe also went deep for the Rays, who avoided losing back-to-back games for the first time since an 0-5 trip from July 29–Aug 2. Tampa Bay has won 22 of 27 games.
Indians 4, Brewers 1
CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber struck out 10 in five innings to remain unbeaten in 2020 and Carlos Santana had two RBIs, leading the Cleveland Indians to a win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
Bieber (7-0) only allowed one run and five singles, but the right-hander ran up his pitch count — 58 combined in the fourth and fifth innings — and needed Cleveland’s bullpen to finish things off.
Brad Hand, the Indians’ fourth reliever, worked the ninth for his 11th save in 11 tries. It was his 100th career save.
Bieber came in leading the majors strikeouts and added to his total by reaching double-digits for the sixth time this season.
Pirates 3, Reds 2
PITTSBURGH — Erik Gonzalez’s sacrifice fly capped a two-run ninth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Cincinnati Reds.
Josh Bell and Ke’Bryan Hayes began the winning rally with singles off Raisel Iglesias (2-3). Bell then scored the tying run on Cole Tucker’s single.
One out later, Gonzalez lined out to right field and Tucker easily beat Nick Castellanos’ off-target throw.
Richard Rodriguez (1-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. He was one of five relievers that held the Reds scoreless over the final six innings.
Blue Jays 10, Red Sox 8
BOSTON — Cavan Biggio’s two-run double capped a six-run fifth inning, Rowdy Tellez and Caleb Joseph homered and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Boston Red Sox.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four singles for the Blue Jays, who had lost the previous two games after winning the opening pair of a five-game series at Fenway Park. They have won eight of 12 overall.
Toronto, second in the AL East, begins a three-game series on Monday night at its temporary Buffalo home against the third-place Yankees.
Kevin Plawecki hit a three-run homer, Xander Bogaerts had a two-run blast for his team-leading 10th, and Bobby Dalbec and José Peraza also went deep for the Red Sox, who have dropped six of eight.
The game lasted 4 hours, 23 minutes.
White Sox 8, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Edwin Encarnación hit a three-run homer, Dallas Keuchel threw five scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals to complete a four-game sweep.
Keuchel (6-2) left the game with lower back stiffness after throwing a few warmup pitches before the sixth inning and is considered day to day. He threw 49 pitches, allowed two hits and struck out two.
The AL Central-leading White Sox went ahead 5-0 in the seventh inning against reliever Josh Staumont. Encarnación hit a 448-foot blast into the second deck of the fountains beyond the wall in left-center to score Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu, who had singled to extend his hitting streak to 20 games.
Tigers 10, Twins 8
MINNEAPOLIS — Grayson Greiner hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning off left fielder Eddie Rosario’s glove and the Detroit Tigers rocked Minnesota’s bullpen for eight runs to beat the Twins.
Detroit erased a four-run deficit by raking Minnesota’s relievers in the late innings. The Tigers snapped a streak of five straight losses to the Twins.
Tigers reliever Kyle Funkhouser (1-1) earned his first career win and while Bryan Garcia pitched a scoreless ninth for his first big league save.
After falling behind 6-2 after five innings, Detroit scored eight times over the next three innings. Greiner’s homer, which made it 8-7, glanced off Rosario’s glove before ending up just over the wall. Jonathan Schoop and Miguel Cabrera each drove in a run later in the inning.
Giants 4, Diamondbacks 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Donovan Solano hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Brandon Belt and Chadwick Tromp also went deep for the Giants, who improved to 7-2 against the Diamondbacks this season.
Solano, who got off to a scorching start at the plate this season, came in hitting just .216 over his past 12 games. But he went 3-for-3 Sunday with a double and single to go along with his third homer.
Padres 5, Athletics 3
OAKLAND — Fernando Tatís Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors’ home run lead with his 15th, a two-run drive in the seventh inning of the San Diego Padres’ back-and-forth win over the Oakland Athletics.
Sean Murphy homered on another scorching-hot September day in the Bay Area and Matt Olson hit a pair of RBI singles for the A’s, who lost two of three to the Padres and have dropped four of five overall. They are still trying to find an offensive groove following the postponement of four games last week because of pitcher Daniel Mengden’s positive coronavirus test.
Garrett Richards (2-2) struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter over seven sharp innings to end a four-start winless stretch. He allowed three runs on three hits.
Mariners 4, Rangers 3
SEATTLE — Kyle Seager hit a two-run home run, rookie Kyle Lewis added a solo shot and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers.
The surging Mariners won their fifth straight and 10th of 13 after an 8-19 start.
Seager lined his sixth home run of the season in the first inning off Texas starter Jordan Lyles (1-4). Lewis added his ninth of the season leading off the fourth to deep center field.
Seattle added a run in the seventh on Shed Long Jr.’s RBI single and a great slide at the plate by Dylan Moore to avoid the tag.
Cardinals 7, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Paul Goldschmidt hit a three-run homer off a struggling Jon Lester, and the St. Louis Cardinals gained ground in the NL Central race by beating the Chicago Cubs.
St. Louis pulled within 1½ games of Chicago with its third consecutive win over the division leaders, sweeping a doubleheader on Saturday after the Cubs won 4-1 in the series opener Friday night. The longtime rivals have one game left in their pandemic-shortened season series on Monday.
Tommy Edman also homered for the Cardinals, who improved to 14-0 when they score at least five runs this season. Dakota Hudson (2-2) worked five innings of three-run ball, shrugging off a shaky start.
Rockies at Dodgers, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.