Mariners 3, White Sox 2, G1
White Sox 7, Mariners 5 (7) G2
CHICAGO — Seattle reliever Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of Sunday’s 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected.
Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle, which improved to 10-2 in its last 12 games. Paul Sewald (5-2) got one out for the win, and Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his seventh save.
The White Sox rebounded in the scheduled series finale, winning 7-5 behind Zack Collins’ four RBIs. Aaron Bummer (1-4) pitched an inning for the win, and Liam Hendriks got two outs for his 20th save.
Red Sox 9, Yankees 2
BOSTON — Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as the Red Sox hammered Gerrit Cole, routing the Yankees to complete a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals.
J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez also homered for the Red Sox. Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4) was solid in earning his first win in nine starts.
Athletics 6, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings to remain unbeaten in five June starts, and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep.
Matt Chapman had two hits and two RBIs for the A’s. Aramís García added a pair of RBI singles.
Twins 8, Indians 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate.
Cleveland manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn’t say which one, and was being treated at a hospital.
Naylor and rookie second baseman Ernie Clement chased a popup in short right field in the fourth inning on a ball hit by Jorge Polanco. Naylor went flying after the collision and had his right foot catch underneath him, twisting the foot the wrong way.
Nationals 5, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Washington ace Max Scherzer allowed one run in six innings and passed two umpire inspections without a fuss.
Trea Turner and Josh Bell each hit a two-run homer in the sixth against Sandy Alcantara to break the game open. The Nationals earned a split of their four-game series.
Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4
SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead double during San Diego’s three-run rally in the seventh inning, and the Padres took two of three against the team with baseball’s worst record.
Arizona routed San Diego 10-1 on Saturday to snap its record 24-game road losing streak. The Diamondbacks were looking to win consecutive games for the first time since May 10-11 and take their first series win since the season’s first month.
Brewers 5, Rockies 0
MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and Milwaukee beat Colorado for its fifth consecutive victory.
Lauer (2-3) struck out six over six innings of two-hit ball.
Omar Narváez also went deep as the NL Central-leading Brewers completed a three-game sweep and improved to 26-9 in day games, the best mark in the majors.
Phillies 4, Mets 2
NEW YORK — Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings against his former team, and the Phillies beat the Mets for a split of their four-game series.
Wheeler (6-4), who signed a five-year deal worth $118 million in December 2019 after spending his first seven seasons with the Mets, allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight.
Braves 4, Reds 0
CINCINNATI — Atlanta’s Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, and Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley went deep for the Braves.
Muller (1-1) who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game, cruised through five innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts.
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66.
The Blue Jays tallied 12 hits in closing out a four-game series with their seventh win in eight games. Five of those victories came against the Orioles, who have dropped 16 of 18.
Pirates 7, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS — Pittsburgh’s Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game.
In a season in which there have already been a modern-day record seven no-hitters, Kranick (1-0) made a bid for perhaps the most unlikely premiere pitching performance of all-time.
The 23-year-old righty, who had never pitched above the High-A levels of the minors until this season, set down all 15 batters he faced against a Cardinals lineup that included All-Stars Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina.
Rangers 4, Royals 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo homered and Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, helping Texas finish a three-game sweep.
The last-place Rangers have won three consecutive games for the first time since sweeping Houston at home from May 21-23.
Whit Merrifield had an RBI single among three hits as the Royals lost their fifth straight on a 10-game trip that matches their longest of the season. Brady Singer (3-6) allowed two earned runs in five innings.
Tigers 2, Astros 1 (10)
DETROIT — Robbie Grossman’s squeeze bunt in the 10th inning drove in the winning run, and Detroit beat Houston for a split of their four-game series.
In the Houston 10th, Gregory Soto (4-1) walked leadoff hitter Chas McCormick with automatic runner Abraham Toro on second. Jason Castro sacrificed the runners over, but Jose Altuve popped out and Myles Straw grounded out.
