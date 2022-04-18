Mets 5, Diamondbacks 0
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday.
Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets pitchers combined on a five-hitter for New York’s third shutout in 10 games this season.
Left-hander David Peterson tossed 4.1 effective innings that left Mets starters with a 1.07 ERA overall. Trevor Williams got two outs and Chasen Shreve (1-0) pitched two perfect innings to earn New York’s first win by a reliever this year.
Orioles 5, Yankees 0
BALTIMORE — Rougned Odor broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the eighth inning and Baltimore beat New York.
Odor, who played for the Yankees last year, came on to pinch-hit with the bases loaded and two outs. He singled sharply up the middle against Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1).
Kelvin Gutiérrez followed with a two-run double, and Jorge Mateo added an RBI single.
Cubs 6, Rockies 4
DENVER — Seiya Suzuki hit his fourth home run, extending an impressive start to his major league career, and Chicago beat Colorado.
Suzuki is batting .400 and has hit safely in eight straight games with an at-bat. Willson Contreras also went deep for the Cubs.
Rowan Wick (1-0) won in relief and David Robertson earned his third save.
Giants 8, Guardians 1
CLEVELAND — Thairo Estrada homered and drove in four runs, Alex Wood continued San Francisco’s superb starting pitching and the Giants completed a three-game sweep of Cleveland.
Estrada hit a two-run homer off Aaron Civale (0-1) in the second inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run shot in the seventh as the Giants won their fifth straight.
Wood (1-0) allowed just four hits without a run over five innings before turning it over to San Francisco’s bullpen.
Blue Jays 4, Athletics 3
TORONTO — Alek Manoah struck out six over six innings to win his second straight start, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and scored twice, and Toronto beat Oakland.
Manoah (2-0) allowed two runs and four hits for the AL East-leading Blue Jays.
Red Sox 8, Twins 1
BOSTON — Michael Wacha pitched five shutout innings in his Fenway Park debut with Boston and Trevor Story drove in his first two runs in his new home, leading the Red Sox past Minnesota.
J.D. Martinez had an RBI double and sacrifice fly for Boston.
Brewers 6, Cardinals 5
MILWAUKEE — Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run double in the seventh inning and Milwaukee outlasted Albert Pujols and St. Louis Cardinals.
Pujols hit his 681st career homer, a three-run shot in the third inning off Aaron Ashby that tied the game at 3, but the Brewers regained the lead in the fourth on Willy Adames’ bases-loaded walk and held on from there.
Taylor’s seventh-inning double made it 6-3. St. Louis got within one in the eighth against Devin Williams, but Josh Hader struck out two during a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and 100th of his career.
Rays 9, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Randy Arozarena doubled twice and finished with three hits Tampa Bay beat Chicago to stop a four-game slide.
Manuel Margot also had three hits for the Rays, including a double. Kevin Kiermaier and Francisco Mejia each drove in two runs.
J.P. Feyereisen opened for Tampa Bay, then was followed by Chris Mazza (1-0), Jalen Beeks, Ryan Thompson and Tommy Romero as the defending AL East champions patched together a three-hitter that included five walks — plus a hit batter and passed ball that scored Chicago’s first two runs.
Mariners 7, Astros 2
SEATTLE — Ty France hit a three-run homer, rookie starter Matt Brash took an odd no-hit bid into the sixth inning, and Seattle took three of four from Houston.
The Mariners executed four double plays in the first four innings as they built a 6-0 lead behind Brash (1-1), who got his first career win.
The 23-year-old right-hander held the Astros hitless before Jose Altuve singled in the sixth and Michael Brantley followed with a two-run homer. Brash finished with five strikeouts and two hits in 5.1 innings.
The Mariners broke open a 1-0 game in the fourth inning against José Urquidy (1-1) with a pair of lucky one-out bounces.
Marlins 11, Phillies 5
MIAMI — Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and Miami beat Zack Wheeler and Philadelphia.
Jesús Sánchez had three hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won three of four against the Phillies.
Miami starter Elieser Hernández (1-1) allowed a run and five hits in six innings.
Bryce Harper homered for Philadelphia and had an RBI double.
Pirates 5, Nationals 3
PITTSBURGH — Michael Chavis drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning as Pittsburgh came from behind and took a four-game series against Washington.
Chavis’ single to left field against reliever Steve Cishek (0-1) scored Josh VanMeter to put the Pirates ahead and complete the comeback from down 3-0.
Heath Hembree (1-0) pitched 1.1 innings of scoreless relief. David Bednar picked up his first save of the season.
Padres 2, Braves 1
SAN DIEGO — Yu Darvish rebounded from the shortest outing of his career by dominating into the seventh inning and San Diego beat Atlanta despite having just three hits.
Darvish (1-1) struck out eight in 6.2 innings after covering just 1.2 innings and allowing nine runs against San Francisco on Tuesday. He allowed his only run on Marcell Ozuna’s homer in the seventh as San Diego split the four-game series.
The Padres loaded the bases in the second inning against Bryce Elder (1-1). Austin Nola was hit by a pitch, and Jake Cronenworth followed with an RBI fielder’s-choice grounder.
Detroit at Kansas City, ppd.
