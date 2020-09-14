Cubs 12, Brewers 0
MILWAUKEE — Alec Mills cruised through baseball’s second no-hitter this season in just the 15th start of his major league career, leading the Chicago Cubs over the Milwaukee Brewers.
The former college walk-on at Tennessee-Martin retired Jace Peterson on a game-ending groundout. Peterson had replaced 2018 NL MVP Christian Yelich on defense to start the eighth inning.
Mills (5-3) threw 114 pitches and hardly had any close calls in Chicago’s 16th no-hitter. He struck out five, walked three and induced five swings and misses, tied with Oakland’s Dallas Braden during his perfect game in 2010 for fewest in a no-hitter since at least 1988, according to Stats.
Braves 8, Nationals 4
WASHINGTON — Adam Duvall and Ozzie Albies hit two-run homers in the sixth as Atlanta overcame a 4-2 deficit against Max Scherzer (4-3).
Scherzer allowed six runs in 5.1 innings, the most off him since seven by Miami on April 20, 2019.
Yankees 3, Orioles 1
NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres had a tiebreaking, two-run double with two outs in the eighth inning for his first career pinch hit, and New York (26-21) completed a four-game sweep that opened a 5 1/2-game lead over the Orioles (20-26) for the AL’s eighth and final playoff spot.
Red Sox 6, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Christian Vázquez and Christian Arroyo homered as last-place Boston gained a four-game split against Tampa Bay, which has lost four of six.
Martín Pérez (3-4) gave up three runs and five hits over five innings. Matt Barnes, the fourth Boston reliever, worked the ninth for his sixth save.
Marlins 2, Phillies 1, Game 1
Marlins 8, Phillies 1, Game 2
MIAMI — Braxton Garrett (1-0) allowed three hits over five innings to win his major league debut, and Miami completed a doubleheader sweep to leapfrog Philadelphia for second place in the NL East.
Rookie Sixto Sánchez (3-1) pitched a three-hitter over seven innings to win the opener, his first complete game in five major league starts.
Royals 11, Pirates 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brad Keller (4-2) pitched a five-hitter for his first major league shutout, and Kansas City won its sixth in a row.
Salvador Pérez and Hunter Dozier homered to help Kansas City win its second consecutive series after losing its previous eight.
Twins 7, Indians 5
MINNEAPOLIS — Nelson Cruz hit his 16th homer, and Marwin Gonzalez, Ryan Jeffers and Josh Donaldson also connected as Minnesota completed a weekend sweep and won for the 10th time in 12 games. The Twins stayed one game back of AL Central-leading Chicago heading into a four-game series at the White Sox starting Monday night.
White Sox 5, Tigers 2
CHICAGO — Eloy Jiménez homered, Yoán Moncada had three hits and Chicago won its fourth straight overall and ninth in a row against Detroit. Jiménez had two hits and two RBIs for the White Sox, who have won eight of nine.
Reds 10, Cardinals 5
ST. LOUIS — Andrew Miller loaded the bases by hitting pinch-hitter Aristides Aquino with a pitch, followed with a tying four-pitch walk to Freddy Galvis and threw a wild pitch that put Cincinnati ahead in a three-run seventh inning.
Rangers 6, Athletics 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Lance Lynn (6-2) struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings retired 17 straight after the first two batters reached. Rougned Odor hit a tiebreaking three-run homer and last-place Texas gained a four-game split.
Blue Jays 7, Mets 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run completely out of Sahlen Field and Hyun Jin Ryu (4-1) made the early lead stand up, winning his fourth straight decision by allowing one run in six innings.
Santiago Espinal hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning for the Blue Jays, 3½ games behind Tampa Bay for the AL East lead.
Mariners 7, Diamondbacks 3
PHOENIX — Donovan Walton had three RBIs, and Seattle took two of three.
José Marmolejos had two hits and drove in a run, and Phillip Ervin scored twice and drove in a run.
Padres 6, Giants 0, 1st game
Giants at Padres, Game 2, late
SAN DIEGO — Mike Clevinger pitched a two-hitter for his second career shutout to open a doubleheader forced because of a false positive COVID-19 test. Clevinger (3-2) struck out seven and walked one in seven innings for his second career complete game.
Dodgers 8, Astros 1
LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts, Chris Taylor and AJ Pollock homered, leading the Dodgers to the victory.
Eight relievers combined on a four-hitter. Brusdar Graterol opened with an inning of one-hit ball, striking out three. Victor González (3-0) got the win with two scoreless innings.
George Springer hit a leadoff drive in the sixth for Houston. Zack Greinke (3-2) gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings in his second straight loss.
The Dodgers took three of four in this shortened season from the team that beat them in the 2017 World Series, after which the Astros’ cheating scandal was revealed. Even with fans banned because of the coronavrius pandemic, they made their feelings known.
For the second straight day, the Astros were bombarded with messages towed by planes over Dodger Stadium.
