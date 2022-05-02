Yankees 6, Royals 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Aaron Judge homered twice to run his long-ball streak to three straight games, added the tying RBI in the seventh inning and helped the New York Yankees rally past the Kansas City Royals 6-4 on Sunday for their ninth straight win.
Judge has hit five home runs in his last five games and eight this season. His checked-swing groundout, which traveled about 30 feet, tied the game in the seventh after the Yankees had loaded the bases against Dylan Coleman (0-1) with nobody out. Josh Donaldson followed it with a go-ahead grounder that gave New York the lead for good.
Mariners 7, Marlins 3
MIAMI — Logan Gilbert kept up his run of impressive starts, Julio Rodríguez hit his first major league homer and the Seattle ended Miami’s seven-game winning streak.
J.P. Crawford also homered, while Jesse Winker had three hits and two RBIs for the Mariners, who snapped a four-game skid.
Making his first start against an NL club, Gilbert (4-0) held the Marlins hitless until Jon Berti’s two-out single in the fifth. The 24-year-old righty was lifted after allowing Brian Anderson’s solo homer with two outs in the sixth.
Padres 5, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Joe Musgrove struck out eight over seven solid innings and San Diego beat Pittsburgh in a game that was delayed 1 hour, 22 minutes at the start by a line of heavy rain showers.
It was Musgrove’s second game with the Padres at PNC Park since being traded from Pittsburgh to San Diego after the 2020 season. He pitched three years for the Pirates. Musgrove (4-0) looked comfortable in his old stomping grounds, scattering seven hits while allowing just one run.
Blue Jays 3, Astros 2
TORONTO — Santiago Espinal drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the seventh inning, Bo Bichette added a two-run homer and Toronto edged Houston.
Kevin Gausman (2-1) struck out a season-high 10 over seven innings to win his second straight decision as Toronto took two of three from Houston and has won nine of 12 overall. Gausman allowed two runs and six hits and has not walked a batter in 31.2 innings this season.
Cubs 2, Brewers 0
MILWAUKEE — Marcus Stroman threw two-hit ball for seven innings, outpitching Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes and leading Chicago over Milwaukee.
Patrick Wisdom homered as the Cubs ended a four-game losing streak. They had been outscored 20-2 in dropping the first two games of the series at Milwaukee.
Stroman (1-3) earned his first win for his new team in his fifth start. Pitching on his 31st birthday, he struck out five and walked one.
Cardinals 7, Diamondbacks 5
ST. LOUIS — Harrison Bader and Nolan Arenado homered in the seventh inning to help St. Louis rally past Arizona and win for the third time in five games and salvage a split of the four-game series.
Jordan Luplow hit two homers for Arizona, and Nick Ahmed and Christian Walker also went deep.
The Cardinals trailed 5-3 before scoring four times in the seventh.
Rangers 7, Braves 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis Garcia highlighted a three-hit, four-RBI day with a bases-clearing triple in the third inning to help Texas beat Atlanta.
Taylor Hearn (1-2) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in five innings for his first victory since Sept. 12 of last season.
Nationals 11, Giants 5
SAN FRANCISCO — Yadiel Hernandez drove in a career-high five runs with three hits as Washington beat San Francisco.
Juan Soto also had three hits and scored three times for the Nationals. Washington’s Lucius Fox got his first two hits in the majors after beginning his career 0 for 20.
Josiah Gray (3-2) allowed one hit in six innings, working around four walks while striking out three.
Guardians 7, Athletics 3
OAKLAND — Triston McKenzie threw 6.1 scoreless innings and Cleveland completed its first sweep in Oakland in 22 years.
Franmil Reyes, mired in a 1-for-27 slump entering the day, had a two-run single in the third when Cleveland scored four times to take control at 5-0. Andres Gimenez had two hits and an RBI, finishing 6 for 12 with six RBIs in the three-game series.
McKenzie (1-2) held the A’s to three hits, struck out seven and walked one as Cleveland swept a series at the Oakland Coliseum for the first time since April 10-12, 2000.
Twins 9, Rays 3
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jorge Polanco drove in four runs with a pair of doubles, Carlos Correa had his fourth straight game with multiple hits and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.
The Twins broke out quickly for five runs in the first inning off Rays starter Josh Fleming (2-3) and coasted to their ninth win in 10 games. Byron Buxton homered for Minnesota.
Rockies 10, Reds 1
DENVER — Kyle Freeland tossed seven strong innings for his first win of the season and Colorado completed a series sweep of struggling Cincinnati.
Brendan Rodgers broke out of a season-long slump with two hits and four RBIs, and C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk homered for the Rockies.
Orioles 9, Red Sox 5
BALTIMORE — Jordan Lyles pitched six gritty innings, Rougned Odor homered in a six-run sixth and Baltimore beat skidding Boston.
Anthony Santander had three RBIs for the Orioles, who took two of three from Boston. The Red Sox have lost nine of 12 to drop within a half-game of last-place Baltimore in the AL East.
Mets 10, Phillies 6
NEW YORK — Dominic Smith went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to back an inconsistent Max Scherzer, and New York won its seventh straight series to begin the season by beating Philadelphia.
Jeff McNeil also had four of New York’s 15 hits, and Starling Marte drove in three runs. The Mets took two of three in a weekend set. New York (16-7) had never won more than five straight series to start a season before this year.
Scherzer (4-0) struck out his first five batters for the first time in his career. He struck out nine and walked one in six innings. He gave up four runs and five hits.
Mets nemesis Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs and Bryce Harper added a solo shot for the Phillies. Johan Camargo added a two-run homer off Yoan López with two outs in the ninth. Zach Eflin (1-2) took the loss.
