Blue Jays 18, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Teoscar Hernández hit a pair of three-run homers over the Green Monster — two of Toronto’s eight longballs as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Cavan Biggio, Rowdy Tellez and Marcus Semien also went deep for the Blue Jays, a day after they had five homers in a 7-2 victory. Guerrero leads the major leagues with 21 homers.
The eight home runs were the most ever allowed in a game by the Red Sox.
Braves 6, Marlins 4
MIAMI — Drew Smyly (3-3) allowed two runs over five innings on his 32nd birthday to help Atlanta stop a a four-game slide.
Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs, going 3 for 3 with a walk and getting hit by a pitch. Ender Inciarte also homered for Atlanta, his solo shot coming one inning after replaced Ronald Acuña Jr., who had right pectoral soreness.
Nationals 5, Giants 0
WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber became the sixth player in the history of the Washington Nationals and Montreal Expos franchise to homer in both the first and second innings, driving in four runs.
Joe Ross (3-6) allowed five hits in eight innings as the Nationals gained a four-game split.
Schwarber hit his seventh career leadoff homer, his second in as many days, and hit a three-run drive in the second off Johnny Cueto (4-3) for a 4-0 lead.
Josh Harrison had four hits.
Phillies 7, Yankees 0
PHILADELPHIA — Aaron Nola (5-4) allowed three hits and struck out nine in 7.2 innings, and Philadelphia completed a two-game sweep that moved the Phillies back over .500 at 32-31.
Odubel Herrera, Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto combined to go 7 for 13 with a double, a triple, four runs scored and five RBIs.
Domingo Germán (4-4) fell behind 4-0 by the second inning. The Yankees are 32-21, have lost 13 of 18 and are fourth, 8 1/2 games behind AL East-leading Tampa Bay for their largest deficit since September 2018.
Reds 6, Rockies 2
CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer and Cincinnati won for the 10th time in 13 games to move over .500 for the first time since it was 9-8.
Colorado was swept on the road for the fifth time this year, following wipeouts at the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco, San Diego and St. Louis. The Rockies are 13-19 at home but 5-27 on the road, on pace to surpass the 1935 Boston Braves’ 13-65 for the worst road record in a season.
Padres 7, Mets 3
NEW YORK — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a tiebreaking grand slam off Jacob Barnes in the seventh inning, his 19th homer this season. and Manny Machado followed with a home run as San Diego stopped a four-game slide.
Chris Paddack (3-5) struck out nine and allowed two runs and six hits six innings.
Tommy Pham launched a leadoff homer.
Mariners 6, Indians 2
CLEVELAND — Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber (7-4) after replacing Mitch Haniger, who was helped from the field after bruising his left knee when he fouled off a pitch in the first inning.
Fraley completed the at-bat with a strikeout and flied out in the second, but his two-run homer in the fourth pushed Seattle’s lead to 5-0. Kyle Seager hit a solo homer in the third off Bieber, who gave up five runs in 5.2 innings.
Rays 7, Orioles 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena hit his first career grand slam, Tampa Bay relievers threw seven no-hit innings, and the Rays handed Baltimore its 15th consecutive road loss, the club’s worst road skid since it moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in 1954.
After opener Michael Wacha allowed one run and two hits, Josh Fleming (6-4) entered in the third and walked one — with two outs in the third that was the last Orioles’ baserunner — over four innings.
White Sox 4, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Carlos Rodón (6-2) took a no-hit bid into the seventh before Eric Haase’s one-out double, and Chicago completed a three-game sweep.
Rodón allowed one run and one hit in seven innings. Evan Marshall and Liam Hendriks completed the one-hitter, with Hendriks getting his AL-leading 17th save.
The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on
José Abreu hit a go-ahead single in the fourth off Tyler Alexander (0-1).
Brewers 5, Pirates 2
MILWAUKEE — Avisaíl García hit a two-run homer off David Bednar (0-1), Christian Yelich added a pinch-hit sacrifice fly on his bobblehead day and Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep to win for the 14th time in 16 games.
Pittsburgh has lost seven straight.
Astros 14, Twins 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Michael Brantley had his second four-hit game of the series, with three doubles and four RBIs. Houston had a season-high 20 hits and took two of three from the Twins.
Minnesota’s Michael Pineda (3-4) left after four innings due to right forearm soreness that first bothered him June 1. In his second start since returning, he allowed three runs and six hits.
Athletics 6, Royals 3
OAKLAND — Chris Bassitt escaped a scary line drive to win his seventh straight decision and Matt Olson homered twice for Oakland.
Bassitt (7-2) had a scare in the second when Nicky Lopez’s screaming liner glanced off his right side for an RBI single. The pitcher, clearly shaken, went face down in the grass with his arms spread for several moments as athletic trainer Nick Paparesta and manager Bob Melvin scurried to check on him, but Bassitt stayed in the game.
Cubs 2, Cardinals 0
CHICAGO — Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals to complete a three-game sweep.
The Cubs have won five straight and 15 of 20 to remain in a tie with the Milwaukee Brewers atop the NL Central. Chicago kept up its success at Wrigley Field, where its won six in a row and nine of 10.
The teams combined for only six hits, four by the Cubs. Anthony Rizzo went 1 for 4 and recorded the game’s only RBI.
