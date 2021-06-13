Nationals 2, Giants 0, 1st game
Giants 2, Nationals 1 (8 innings), 2nd game
WASHINGTON — LaMonte Wade Jr. led off the eighth inning with an RBI single that broke a scoreless tie and San Francisco held on to beat Washington to earn a split in the day-night doubleheader.
In the opener, Erick Fedde returned after nearly a month on the COVID-19 injured list and pitched five sharp innings that led the Nationals.
The teams combined for five runs in the doubleheader that was scheduled after Thursday’s rainout.
San Francisco won with three hits. The Nationals’ bats weren’t much better as they mustered just four hits.
Jack McGee (2-2) struck out three in one inning of relief and Caleb Baragar earned his first save. Kyle Finnegan (2-2) took the loss.
Fedde (4-4) limited the Giants to four hits while striking out seven and walking none in the first game.
The Nationals handed Kevin Gausman (7-1) his first loss this season. Gausman allowed two runs on three hits while striking out four in four innings, and exited with a 1.43 ERA. Brad Hand pitched a perfect seventh for his 11th save.
Phillies 8, Yankees 7 (10)
PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura scored Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second straight game-ending hit and the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walkoff win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday.
After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run homer in the ninth, Archie Bradley (2-1) pitched a perfect 10th to strand the designated runner.
Travis Jankowski led off the bottom of the inning against Aroldis Chapman (4-2) by reaching on the pitcher’s error. Jankowski bunted, and Chapman fielded the ball, checked Torreyes at second, then huried a throw high to first. Torreyes advanced to third.
Athletics 11, Royals 2
OAKLAND — Matt Olson had four hits, including his 16th home run, and the Oakland Athletics roughed up Kansas City rookie Jackson Kowar in romping past the Royals 11-2 on Saturday.
Matt Chapman also connected and drove in three runs. Skye Bolt added his first career home run as the A’s improved to 11-2 against teams from the AL Central.
James Kaprielian (3-1) overcame control issues and pitched two-hit ball over six innings.
Blue Jays 7,Red Sox 2
BOSTON — Marcus Semien hit a two-run homer — one of three longballs by Toronto in the fifth inning — to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games, and the Blue Jays rebounded from a tough loss to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Saturday.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays, who had dropped four of their last five. They blew a late 5-1 lead and lost 6-5 in Friday’s series opener,
Rafael Devers had an RBI triple for the Red Sox, who had won seven of nine.
Reds 10, Rockies 3
CINCINNATI — Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 10-3 Saturday.
Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos, who went into the game leading the majors in hitting at .362 and the National League in slugging percentage at .638.
Mets 4, Padres 1
NEW YORK — Marcus Stroman pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the slumping San Diego Padres 4-1 Saturday.
Stroman (6-4) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and walking one while tying a season high with eight strikeouts. He induced two double plays to sure-handed second baseman Luis Guillorme and got eight outs via ground ball. The sinkerballer entered with an NL-best 53.9% grounder rate.
Indians 5, Mariners 4 (10)
CLEVELAND — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing Cleveland’s rally over Seattle.
After scoring three times with two outs in the ninth to make it 4-all, Cleveland loaded the bases with no outs in the 10th.
Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald (2-2), who threw high and wide of the plate. Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but automatic runner Hernández slid home with the game-winning run.
Rays 5, Orioles 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Joey Wendle hit an RBI double during a three-run first inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their record-setting 14th consecutive road loss, 5-4 on Saturday.
It is the longest skid since team moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in 1954. The Orioles dropped 13 straight on the road in 2018 and also in 1988.
Since the beginning of May, the Rays are a major league-best 28-10.
White Sox 15, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Dylan Cease became the first White Sox pitcher to win his first eight career starts against an opponent, cruising to a 15-2 romp over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
Brian Goodwin, called up from the minors on Thursday, homered and drove in five runs in his White Sox debut.
Cease (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits in five innings before being removed with a 13-2 lead. He walked one and struck out seven and saw his career ERA against Detroit rise to 2.09.
Marlins 4, Braves 2
MIAMI — Zach Thompson pitched five scoreless inning and earned his first major league win, leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
Adam Duvall and Lewin Díaz hit solo homers for Miami, which won its third straight overall and second straight over the Braves to claim its first home series against Atlanta since Oct. 1, 2017.
Brewers 7, Pirates 4
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit a three-run double during a five-run fourth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers bailed out starter Corbin Burnes in a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Burnes allowed three runs in the first inning, got himself under control but then loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. Trevor Richards (1-0) relieved and struck out three straight to end the threat and preserve a three-run lead.
Twins 5, Astros 2
MINNEAPOLIS — José Berríos threw seven commanding innings, Jorge Polanco had three RBIs and Minnesota beat Houston.
Polanco homered for the fifth time in 11 games, and Miguel Sanó and Ben Rortvedt each drove in runs with doubles to back Berríos (7-2) in his ninth consecutive start without a loss.
Kyle Tucker and Robel García hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh for the Astros.
Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth inning for his sixth save, after Hansel Robles turned in a hitless eighth.
Cubs 7, Cardinals 2
CHICAGO — Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and Chicago used a five-run second inning to beat St. Louis.
Kyle Hendricks (8-4) threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory and the Cubs won for the seventh time in 11 games.
Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong hit home runs for the Cardinals, who have lost 10 of 12.
John Gant (4-4) lasted 1 2/3 innings to add to St. Louis’ rotation struggles, allowing five runs, five walks and a hit with just one strikeout.
Rangers 12, Dodgers 1
LOS ANGELES — Jonah Heim and Nate Lowe had two-run homers among their three hits apiece, and Texas snapped its 16-game road losing streak.
Jason Martin hit his first major league homer and Willie Calhoun had an RBI triple for the Rangers, who hadn’t won away from Arlington since May 6. The skid matched the longest road losing streak in franchise history, set by the expansion Washington Senators in 1961. It was also the AL’s longest road losing streak since 2010, and the longest within a single season since 1970.
Kolby Allard (2-2) pitched five scoreless innings of five-hit ball, striking out four with one walk. Isiah Kiner-Falefa extended his hitting streak to 10 games with three hits and also stole three bases for the Rangers.
The Rangers battered NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer (6-5) for nine hits and six runs. Bauer struck out eight and got his first hit for the Dodgers.
AJ Pollock homered for the Dodgers, whose five-game winning streak ended.
