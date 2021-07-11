Rays 5, Blue Jays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe homered twice and Mike Zunino also connected, helping Tampa Bay beat Toronto for its sixth straight win.
Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) pitched five innings of two-run ball, improving to 5-0 in his last 12 appearances. Diego Castillo finished the six-hitter for his 13th save.
Lowe has four career multihomer games, including May 21 against the Blue Jays. He opened the scoring with his 19th homer, connecting on the first pitch leading off the first.
Randy Arozarena added an eighth-inning RBI single for the Rays.
Twins 9, Tigers 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Jorge Polanco hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Minnesota rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Detroit.
Alex Kirilloff also homered for Minnesota. Luis Arraez drove in two insurance runs with an eighth-inning single.
Niko Goodrum and Zack Short hit back-to-back solo homers in the second inning for Detroit.
White Sox 8, Orioles 3
BALTIMORE — Brian Goodwin had four hits, including a solo homer, and drove in three runs as Chicago beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.
Chicago has won nine of i12 and has taken seven in a row from the Orioles dating to 2019.
Lucas Giolito (7-6) struck out nine while allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings to beat the Orioles for the second time this season. Liam Hendriks earned his AL-leading 23rd save.
Athletics 8, Rangers 4 (11)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 11th inning after an earlier home run and Oakland beat Texas.
Lowrie hit a sharp single to right with one out in the 11th off Spencer Patton (0-1), who then threw a wild pitch that allowed another run before Stephen Piscotty added a two-run homer.
J.B. Wendelken (2-1), the sixth Oakland pitcher, worked both extra innings as the A’s won for the third time in nine games.
There were five solo homers before the game went to extra innings, with both teams having back-to-back shots.
Texas’ Adolis Garcia and Joey Gallo homered in a span of three pitches in the first.
Giants 10, Nationals 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Brandon Crawford had three hits, including his 18th home run, and San Francisco routed Washington.
Anthony DeSclafani (10-3) had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless innings to win his 10th for the Giants. Thairo Estrada added four hits and two RBIs. Darin Ruf doubled and scored twice.
Washington’s Starlin Castro singled to extend his hitting streak to 13 games. Alcides Escobar added a two-run triple.
Braves 5, Marlins 4
MIAMI — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will have season-ending surgery to repair a completely torn ACL in his right knee after he was injured during Atlanta's 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.
An MRI showed the severity of the injury and the Braves made the announcement shortly before midnight that their three-time All-Star will be out until at least next year.
Acuña landed awkwardly on his right leg after jumping on the warning track in right field to try to catch a drive from Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the fifth inning. The 23-year-old slammed into the outfield wall and crumbled on the warning track, immediately grabbing his right knee while Chisholm sprinted out an inside-the-park homer.
Acuña tried to walk off but dropped back to the ground in shallow right field. A trainer tended to him while a cart was retrieved, and concerned teammates gathered quietly around him.
Tears welled in his eyes as he waited. When the cart pulled around to the nearby warning track, he had to be helped over and did not put any weight on his right leg.
Braves manager Brian Snitker said immediately after the game that Acuña was undergoing evaluation and the team didn't expect to have news until Sunday morning.
“He’s in a lot of pain, I can tell you that. It’s a tough break for the team and for him,” he said.
Max Fried gave up three straight hits but settled down to retire the side with two strikeouts after the injury.
“You never like to see one of your teammates come up injured after trying to make a great play,” Fried said. “It’s obviously very unfortunate, but you have to stay with the task at hand and finish the game.”
Chisholm at first thought Acuña was going to make the catch and didn’t realize the severity of the injury until after he crossed home plate.
“A guy like that, him getting injured, the baseball world is going to miss him if he’s out for a long time,” Chisholm said. “Hopefully he gets better.”
Acuña is slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday’s game. He is hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs for the three-time defending NL East champions, who started the day in second place behind the New York Mets.
Phillies 11, Red Sox 2
BOSTON — Jean Segura and Alec Bohm homered, and Philadelphia snapped Boston’s nine-game home winning streak.
Segura opened the game with a drive over the Green Monster, and Bohm made it 3-0 with a two-run drive off Martín Pérez (7-5) in the second. The Phillies then broke it open with eight runs in the eighth, earning their fourth win six games.
Segura finished with three hits and three RBIs. Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper each hit a two-run double, and Ronald Torreyes had three hits. Bailey Falter (1-0) pitched two hitless innings for his first major league victory.
Pirates 6, Mets 2, 1st game
Mets 4, Pirates 2, 2nd game
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso homered, Jeff McNeil drove in two runs and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 on Saturday night for a doubleheader split.
Alonso gave the Mets a 3-1 lead when he connected on a 1-1 fastball from Max Kranick (1-1) with two outs in the third inning. Alonso’s 428-foot solo drive hit a glass window on a club area just inside the left-field foul pole.
It was the 17th homer for Alonso, who is defending his All-Star Home Run Derby title on Monday night in Colorado. Alonso won the competition in 2019, and it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Alonso and McNeil helped the Mets to the victory in front of 31,924 fans, the club’s largest home crowd since Sept. 28, 2019, when the first baseman hit his 53rd homer to break the rookie record set by Aaron Judge.
The Pirates won the opener 6-2 behind five innings and a tiebreaking homer by Tyler Anderson off Marcus Stroman.
Indians 14, Royals 6
CLEVELAND — César Hernández and Óscar Mercado each hit a three-run homer, and Cleveland beat struggling Kansas City.
Hernández’s 15th homer capped a six-run fourth inning against Mike Minor (6-8). Mercado’s drive highlighted a four-run seventh that put the game away.
N.Y. Yankees 1, Astros 0
HOUSTON — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole demanded on the mound that manager Aaron Boone let him get the final out, then struck out Yordan Alvarez with a 99 mph fastball on his career-high 129th pitch to cap the New York Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.
Aaron Judge hit a solo homer and Cole did the rest, completing a three-hitter for his fifth career complete game and third shutout. His only other nine-inning shutout was May 4, 2018 against Arizona while he pitched for Houston.
Reds 4, Brewers 3
MILWAUKEE — Eugenio Suárez hit a leadoff home run in the ninth inning against All-Star closer Josh Hader and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 Saturday night in a game that included three ejections.
Suárez hit a 2-0 pitch from Hader (3-1) into the second deck of the right-field bleachers for his 18th homer.
Heath Hembree took care of Milwaukee in the bottom half for his second consecutive save and sixth overall, helping the Reds pull within five games of the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Josh Osich (2-0) got one out in the eighth for the win.
Cardinals 6, Chicago Cubs 0
CHICAGO — Paul Goldschmidt, Paul DeJong and Tommy Edman homered in the fifth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night.
Kwang Hyun Kim struck out seven in six innings, helping St. Louis bounce back from Friday's 10-5 loss in the series opener. The Cardinals had dropped four of six overall.
The sputtering Cubs lost for the 13th time in 15 games. Javier Báez had two of the team's six hits.
The Cardinals homered off three pitchers during their five-run fifth inning.
Dodgers 22, Diamondbacks 1
LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner and Mookie Betts hit grand slams, Albert Pujols and AJ Pollock each homered twice and the Los Angeles Dodgers matched a franchise record by connecting eight times in all, routing the Arizona Diamondbacks 22-1 on Saturday night.
Cody Bellinger and Zach McKinstry also homered as the Dodgers matched a Los Angeles mark for runs, last scoring 22 in 2001 at Colorado. This was their highest-scoring game ever at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers led 9-0 after two innings and breezed behind the pitching of Walker Buehler, who was chosen as an All-Star Game replacement Saturday.
Buehler (9-1) went six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven.
The Dodgers won for just the second time in their last six games. They scored in just four different innings, but broke loose in a big way — five runs in the first, four more in the second, seven runs in the seventh and six in the eighth.
Turner, added earlier in the day to the All-Star team, hit his first career grand slam in the second inning off starter Caleb Smith (2-6). Smith never recorded an out in the second before departing, giving up nine runs on six hits with three walks while recording just three outs.
Betts hit his fifth slam in the seventh. The Dodgers top the majors with nine grand slams this year.
Pujols connected in the seventh and eighth, giving him 675 career home runs. His last homer came off Arizona outfielder Josh Reddick, who got the last two outs.
Bellinger and Pollock hit back-to-back home runs in the first. McKinstry and Pujols went back-to-back in the seventh.
The Dodgers sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning against Smith, taking a 2-0 lead on Max Muncy's double that scored Betts and Chris Taylor.
Muncy, Taylor and Betts already had been named National League All-Stars, with Betts bowing out of Tuesday’s game because unspecified injuries.
The Dodgers improved to 8-1 against the Diamondbacks this season.
Rockies 3, Padres 0
SAN DIEGO — German Marquez pitched seven dominant innings, limiting the Padres to three hits and leading the Colorado Rockies over San Diego 3-0 on Saturday night.
Colorado is a major league-worst 8-34 on the road. The Rockies are 2-3 on their current swing, the first time they've won more than one game on a trip this season.
The Rockies had lost nine in a row at Petco Park before Marquez (8-6) took over.
Marquez struck out nine and threw an economical 86 pitches, 58 for strikes. The Padres had only one runner reach as far as second base against him -- Eric Hosmer doubled in the second.
Prior to the Padres batting the fourth, it was announced over the public address system that third baseman Manny Machado had been added to the NL All-Star team, eliciting a huge cheer from the crowd and prompting his teammates to mob him in the dugout. Machado replaces the injured Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves on the NL squad.
Mariners 2, Angels 0
SEATTLE — Chris Flexen pitched three-hit ball for seven innings in another home win, Luis Torrens added an RBI triple and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-0 on Saturday night.
David Fletchers of the Angels extended his hitting streak to 23 games.
Flexen (8-3), signed out of the Korea Baseball Organization following last season, struck out six. He improved to 6-2 in 10 starts at home as the Mariners won their third straight game.
Drew Steckenrider struck out the side in the eighth and Paul Sewald got Shohei Ohtani to strike out swinging on the way to his second save and a combined three-hitter.
Torrens tripled off Patrick Sandoval (2-3) with two outs in the sixth for a 2-0 lead. He was also instrumental in the fourth inning when he moved Mitch Haniger from first to third with a single, setting up Jake Fraley's RBI grounder.
Torrens has eight hits, two home runs, six RBIs and his only two career triples during Seattle’s current eight-game homestand. He’s also drawn a walk in six straight games, something no other Mariners player has done since 2015.
Sandoval struck out six and gave up six hits over seven innings, but got no run support. In his last two games against the Mariners, he has struck out 16 over 13 innings, but is 0-2.
