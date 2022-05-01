Diamondbacks 2, Cardinals 0
ST. LOUIS — Merrill Kelly threw seven shutout innings and Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed homered in the eighth inning, sending Arizona past St. Louis.
Marte led off the eight by taking a 1-1 changeup off Miles Mikolas (1-1) into the right field bullpen for his first homer of the season. One out later, Ahmed sent a 1-1 fastball into the left field bullpen for his second homer.
Kelly (2-1) pitched seven scoreless innings, holding the Cardinals to two hits with four strikeouts and one hit batter. He’s allowed four total earned runs in his first five starts. Ian Kennedy pitched the ninth and earned his first save.
Blue Jays 2, Astros 1
TORONTO — George Springer homered twice against his former team, leading José Berríos and the Toronto Blue Jays over Houston 2-1 Saturday and snapping the Astros’ season-long winning streak at four.
Springer’s leadoff homer in the first was the 46th of his career. Starting at DH, Springer connected again in the third, the 19th multi-homer game of his career.
Berríos (2-0) gave up seven hits, struck out five and walked two. Adam Cimber pitched one inning, Tim Mayza went 1 1-3 innings and Jordan Romano threw a perfect ninth for his 10th save in 11 chances.
Giants 9, Nationals 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Jason Vosler homered and Darin Ruf had three hits as San Francisco overcame the absence of several players due to COVID-19 and beat Washington.
Giants starter Logan Webb (3-1) gave up a career-high 11 hits in six innings. He struck out three, walked one and allowed three runs.
Guardians 3, Athletics 1
OAKLAND — Pinch-hitter Richie Palacios hit a two-out, two-run double in the ninth inning and Cleveland took advantage of a key error to beat Oakland.
It was 1-all with one out in the Cleveland ninth with a runner on first when Oscar Mercado hit a potential double-play grounder to rookie second baseman Nick Allen, who misplayed it for an error. Palacios hit a towering double on a 3-1 pitch from Dany Jiménez (1-1).
Twins 9, Rays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kyle Garlick hit two home runs off starter Shane McClanahan and Minnesota beat Tampa Bay.
Carlos Correa had three hits for the Twins, who have won eight of nine. Cody Stashak (2-0) got the win in relief.
McClanahan (1-2) struck out a career-high 11 in five innings, giving up three runs on four hits, including Garlick’s two homers. The left-hander leads the American League with 42 strikeouts.
Marlins 3, Mariners 1
MIAMI — Jesús Luzardo allowed one run and two hits in six innings and the Miami Marlins won their seventh straight game, beating the Seattle Mariners 3-1 on Saturday night.
Brian Anderson had two hits for the Marlins, whose last seven-game win streak ran from April 24-30, 2016.
Luzardo (2-1) struck out five and walked one in his longest outing of the season. Miami relievers Anthony Bass and Cole Sulser each threw a scoreless inning and Anthony Bender pitched around two singles in the ninth for his sixth save.
Pirates 7, Padres 6 (10 innings)
PITTSBURGH — Ke’Bryan Hayes singled in the tying run and scored the winning run on an error as Pittsburgh scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat San Diego and snap a four-game losing streak.
Hayes hit a leadoff single into center field off Luis Garcia (0-1) that scored automatic runner Jake Marisnick with the tying run. First baseman Eric Hosmer then misplayed Bryan Reynolds’ ground ball. The ball rolled down the right-field line and Hayes scored from first base.
Rangers 3, Braves 1
ARLINGTON, Texas — Corey Seager homered in his third straight game, Dane Dunning allowed one run over a career-high 7 2/3 innings and Texas beat Atlanta.
Seager’s solo homer gave Texas its first run in the first inning since opening day. The Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak.
Dunning (1-1) won for the first time since last Aug. 2, allowing three hits. Joe Barlow pitched a perfect ninth for his first save of the season.
Orioles 2, Red Sox 1 (10 innings)
BALTIMORE — Jorge Mateo scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a throwing error by pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura, capping Baltimore’s comeback over Boston.
Baltimore had runners on first and second with no outs in the 10th when Robinson Chirinos dropped a bunt in front of the mound. Sawamura (0-1) scooped up the ball and threw it well over the head of third baseman Rafael Devers, allowing Mateo to score easily.
Brewers 9, Cubs 1
MILWAUKEE — Eric Lauer struck out 11 in seven innings as Milwaukee beat Chicago.
Rowdy Tellez hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Christian Yelich and Hunter Renfroe connected for consecutive home runs in the eighth.
The Cubs are 2-9 in the last 11 games after winning six of 10 to start the season.
Lauer (2-0) allowed a solo home run by Yan Gomes in the second inning and just four singles after that.
Yankees 3, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gerrit Cole pitched six sharp innings and New York won its eighth straight game by manufacturing runs against sloppy Kansas City pitching.
Cole (2-0) allowed five hits and two walks while striking out six. Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save.
Phillies 4, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Kyle Schwarber hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning as Philadelphia bounced back from being no-hit by beating New York.
Mets starter Taijuan Walker and reliever Trevor May blanked the Phillies through six innings before J.T. Realmuto drew a one-out walk in the seventh from Adam Ottavino (1-1).
Rockies 4, Reds 3
DENVER — Chad Kuhl shook off a first-pitch homer by Tyler Naquin and lasted into the eighth inning, Ryan McMahon hit a go-ahead two-run triple in the sixth and Colorado dealt Cincinnati its ninth straight road loss.
Charlie Blackmon added an RBI double in Colorado’s four-run sixth inning. Aramis Garcia homered for the Reds.
