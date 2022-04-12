Blue Jays 3, Yankees 0
NEW YORK — George Springer answered booing fans with a two-run homer and an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three sparkling defensive plays in a victory over the New York Yankees.
Alek Manoah (1-0) struck out seven in six innings, helping the Blue Jays extend their Yankee Stadium win streak to five.
Phillies 5, Mets 4
PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia in the eighth inning, and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles.
The Phillies trailed 4-0 before they scored five runs in the eighth against two Mets relievers. Realmuto’s first homer of the season deep into the left-field seats made it 4-3. Hoskins ripped a tying double to left off Seth Lugo (0-1), and Gregorius lined one into the right-center gap for a 5-4 lead.
Tigers 3, Red Sox 1
DETROIT — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, sending the Tigers to the win.
Báez drove in Austin Meadows with a 396-foot shot to left off Ryan Brasier. Báez and Meadows are two new additions for a team hoping to contend.
Michael Fulmer (1-0) pitched the eighth, and Gregory Soto got three outs for Detroit’s first save of the season.
J.D. Martinez homered for Boston. Austin Davis (0-1) took the loss after giving up one run and two hits in one inning.
Guardians 10, Royals 7
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cleveland rookie Steven Kwan hit a bases-loaded triple while becoming the first player to reach base at least three times in each of his first four games.
Kwan, who went 5 for 5 and safely reached six times a day earlier, finished the series 9 for 13. He got on base in 15 of 19 plate appearances and scored four times.
Andrew Benintendi had three hits and three RBIs for Kansas City. Jake Brentz (0-1) got the loss.
Twins 4, Mariners 0
MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton and Luis Arraez each had three hits, and Dylan Bundy earned his first win in a Twins uniform.
After Jorge Polanco doubled in Buxton for the game’s first run in the first inning, the Twins scored on three straight singles in the fifth. Arraez, Polanco and Gio Urshela all picked up RBI singles as Minnesota built a 4-0 lead.
That was enough run support for Bundy (1-0), who allowed one hit in five innings.
Athletics 13, Rays 2
TAMPA, Fla. — Paul Blackburn pitched five scoreless innings, and the Athletics handed the Rays their first loss of the season.
Blackburn (1-0) struck out seven and walked one, helping the rebuilding A’s under new manager Mark Kotsay win their second straight after beginning the season with two losses.
Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus each hit a three-run homer for Oakland. Sheldon Neuse hit his first career grand slam with two out in the ninth against Tampa Bay outfielder Brett Phillips.
Rockies 6, Rangers 4 (10)
ARLINGTON, Texas — Jose Iglesias’ fourth hit was a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning, and Colorado won a game-ending replay challenge, spoiling Texas’ home opener.
After Texas pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun hit a tying drive in the ninth, Iglesias put Colorado ahead in the 10th and Connor Joe added a homer off Greg Holland (0-1), the eighth Rangers pitcher.
Mitch Garver walked with one out in the Rangers 10th, then was forced out sliding into the bag as second baseman Brendan Rodgers’ relay throw was wide of first — allowing Marcus Semien to score from second and Adolis Garcia to move up a base.
But Rockies manager Bud Black challenged the play, and after a lengthy review, it was determined that Garver’s slide interfered with the fielder. Garcia also was ruled out, ending the game.
Nationals 11, Braves 2
ATLANTA — Maikel Franco drove in five runs on four hits, including a two-run homer as Washington beat Huascar Ynoa and Atlanta.
Franco’s homer capped a five-run third inning. He added a three-run double off Tucker Davidson when the Nationals scored five runs in the eighth to turn the game into a rout.
Josh Rogers (1-0) allowed one run on two hits in 5.1 innings in a fill-in start for Washington after scheduled starter Aníbal Sánchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a stiff neck.
Lane Thomas drove in three runs with two hits. Josh Bell drove in two runs with two hits.
Orioles 2, Brewers 0
BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings and Baltimore won its opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards.
On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore’s ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason. The new dimensions weren’t a factor in this game, though.
Baltimore won for the first time this season after being swept in a three-game series at Tampa Bay.
Padres 4, Giants 2
SAN FRANCISCO — Manny Machado’s RBI groundout in the seventh inning put San Diego ahead, Austin Nola hit his first home run of the season and the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants.
Twin brothers relieving for opposing clubs, Taylor and Tyler Rogers, both pitched and factored in — Taylor earning his third save and Tyler (0-1) taking the loss.
Jake Cronenworth’s RBI single in the ninth provided insurance for the Padres.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.
ST. LOUIS — The series finale between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed because of inclement weather.
The teams will make up Monday’s postponed game with a spilt doubleheader on Tuesday, June 14, with the makeup for Monday’s game taking place at 12:15 p.m. Central time prior to the originally scheduled 6:45 p.m. game.
