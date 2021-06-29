Rockies 2, Pirates 0
DENVER — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elías Díaz homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple and an over-the-shoulder catch of Erik Gonzalez’s deep flyball to the center field warning track in a game dubbed “Opening Day 2.0” after the lifting of all pandemic-induced attendance restrictions at 50,000-seat Coors Field.
The Pirates had six hits, all singles. Four Colorado relievers worked an inning each, with Daniel Bard getting the last three outs for his 11th save in 16 chances.
Reds 12, Phillies 4
CINCINNATI — Nick Castellano hit a grand slam in the seventh inning and drove in a career-high seven runs, helping the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies.
Cincinnati trailed 4-2 before Castellanos connected for his sixth career grand slam, driving a 1-1 fastball from Neftali Feliz (0-1) deep to center for his 15th homer. Castellanos thrust his fist in the air as he circled the bases.
It was Feliz’s first big league appearance since 2017. He came on after Bailey Falter pitched four innings of one-run ball in relief of Spencer Howard.
Nationals 8, Mets 4
WASHINGTON — Kyle Schwarber homered twice, becoming the first player in major league history to hit 15 home runs in a 17-day span, and the Washington Nationals beat the New York Mets.
Schwarber socked a 1-0 fastball from Jared Eickhoff an estimated 439 feet into the upper deck in right field in the first inning. It was his sixth leadoff homer this season, and Trea Turner followed with a 435-foot bomb to left to make it 2-0.
Schwarber took Eickhoff (0-1) deep again in the fifth inning, his 24th of the year.
Indians 13, Tigers 5
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez homered and drove in five runs, Austin Hedges had a two-run shot and the Cleveland Indians bounced back from losing outfielder Josh Naylor to a grisly injury a day earlier by blasting the Detroit Tigers.
Ramírez connected for a three-run drive in the fourth inning off rookie Matt Manning (1-2) and the Indians opened a seven-game homestand with a season-high in runs and hits (19).
Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera connected for his 493rd homer, tying him with Lou Gehrig and Fred McGriff for 28th on the career list. Eddie Murray is next with 504.
Red Sox 6, Royals 5
BOSTON — Hunter Renfroe homered twice, the second a 434-foot solo shot over the Green Monster to break a sixth-inning tie and help the Red Sox rally from a four-run deficit to beat the Kansas City Royals.
Kiké Hernández led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the second straight game, Bobby Dalbec also homered and Renfroe had a two-run shot in the fourth as Boston came back after falling behind 5-1.
The score was 5-5 in the sixth when Renfroe’s second homer, off Josh Staumont (0-2), banged off a billboard above Lansdowne Street. It was Renfroe’s 13th career multihomer game; his last was with the Rays last year at Fenway Park.
Twins-White Sox series opener postponed by rain
CHICAGO — The opener of a scheduled four-game series between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox was postponed Monday because of rain.
The teams will play a doubleheader on July 19.
Barring future postponements, the doubleheader will be the seventh of the season for Chicago and fourth for Minnesota. The Twins had a game against Cleveland postponed on Saturday.
Chicago right-hander Lucas Giolito (5-5, 3.80 ERA) and Minnesota right-hander Kenta Maeda (3-2, 4.85), who were scheduled to pitch Monday, are now set for Tuesday.
The White Sox have lost seven of their last nine games, including two of three against Seattle over the weekend. The Twins have won seven of nine.
First-place Chicago leads Cleveland by 2½ games in the AL Central and Minnesota by 11½ games.
Orioles 9, Astros 7
HOUSTON — Austin Hays hit a tiebreaking two-run homer during Baltimore’s five-run ninth inning, helping the Orioles top the Astros.
Cedric Mullins opened the ninth with his third single for Baltimore. Hays then connected for his seventh homer against Brandon Bielak (2-3). Pedro Severino added a two-run double and scored on Ramon Urias’ two-out double.
Houston got three back in the bottom half, scoring on RBI singles for Myles Straw and Robel Garcia before Jose Altuve delivered a sacrifice fly. But Adam Plutko got Michael Brantley to fly out to left, earning his first save.
Rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered and drove in three runs for Baltimore. Paul Fry (2-2) surrendered three runs in 1 1/3 innings, but got the win.
Brewers 14, Cubs 4
MILWAUKEE — Willy Adames and Keston Hiura each hit a three-run homer during a 10-run outburst in the eighth inning that lifted Milwaukee over Chicago.
The Brewers earned their sixth consecutive victory to extend their NL Central lead over the Cubs to four games.
Avisaíl García homered and drove in three runs for the Brewers. Jace Peterson went 3 for 4 and scored three runs. Hiura had two hits and four RBIs.
Ian Happ and Patrick Wisdom each hit a two-run homer for the Cubs.
Devin Williams (5-1) earned the victory. Ryan Tepera (0-2) took the loss.
Cardinals 7, Diamondbacks 1
ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong homered to cap a six-run burst in the seventh inning and St. Louis beat Arizona.
St. Louis had lost six of seven before beating the team with baseball’s worst record.
Dylan Carlson hit a go-ahead single. Paul Goldschmidt added an RBI single, Yadier Molina hit a two-run double with two outs and DeJong followed with a two-run homer.
Giovanny Gallegos (5-1), the fifth of seven Cardinal pitchers, went one inning. Alex Young (2-6) took the loss.
Josh Rojas homered in the fifth for Arizona.
