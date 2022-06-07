Reds 7, Diamondbacks 0 (7)
CINCINNATI — Hunter Greene allowed a bunt single to begin the game and then faced the minimum through seven innings, retiring his final 20 batters as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in a rain-shortened game.
Brandon Drury hit his 10th homer of the season. Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson each had a two-run double.
The start was delayed 13 minutes due to showers, then a larger line of storms moved in and halted play with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. After a total of 46 minutes in delays, the game was called.
The rain came down so heavy and quick in the seventh that it pooled on the tarp, preventing the grounds crew from pulling it over the baselines and the third base portion of the infield, which became saturated before auxiliary tarps could be brought in.
Mariners 7, Astros 4
HOUSTON — Mariners manager Scott Servais was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle’s win over the Houston Astros, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot.
With two outs in the ninth, Houston’s Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle’s bench emptied to confront the Astros near home palte.
Rodriguez pulled Neris away from the scrum, while Servais and Houston manager Dusty Baker were at the center of the pushing and shoving, with Servais pointing and shouting repeatedly at Astros first base coach Omar Lopez.
Servais and Lopez were ejected, and both benches were given warnings.
Rodríguez hit a two-run homer and J.P. Crawford walked before Neris was ejected after throwing a pitch behind Eugenio Suarez’s head. Baker was also automatically ejected because of the warning.
Blue Jays 8, Royals 0
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bo Bichette hit one of three Toronto home runs and five Blue Jays pitchers combined on a two-hitter in a win over the Kansas City Royals.
Ross Stripling (2-1) earned the win as he allowed just one hit over five innings, matching his season high. He struck out two and didn’t walk a batter. Stripling pitched more than four innings for just the second time this season. Stripling, who made his sixth start, has been used out of the bullpen eight times.
Bichette’s home run was the first Toronto hit of the night after the game was delayed 2:05 because of weather.
Daniel Lynch (2-5) took the loss. He allowed six runs on six hits, with two walks and four strikeouts in 5.2 innings.
Both starting pitchers were efficient at the start of the game. Michael A. Taylor’s one-out single in the bottom of the third inning was the first baserunner. Taylor had both of Kansas City’s hits.
Mets 11, Padres 5
SAN DIEGO — Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run triple with two outs in the ninth inning to complete his first cycle, giving him six RBIs in boosting Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets to a win against the San Diego Padres.
Escobar tripled off Tim Hill over the head of right fielder Nomar Mazara in a four-run ninth. The switch-hitter pulled into third base and pumped his fist as teammates cheered in the dugout nearby.
The third baseman hit a two-run moonshot homer that sailed well over the party deck atop the right field wall off Craig Stammen with no outs in the eighth. It was his fifth.
Escobar also hit a two-run single in the first and a double in the fourth.
It was the 11th cycle in Mets history and the first since Scott Hairston on April 27, 2012.
It was also the first cycle at Petco Park, which opened in 2004.
Rangers at Guardians, ppd.
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians were postponed by rain at home for the seventh time this season as their series opener against the Texas Rangers was called 20 minutes before the first scheduled pitch.
The teams were rescheduled for a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 3:10 p.m.
Jon Gray (1-2) will start the opener for the Rangers against Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill (2-3). Texas left-hander Taylor Hearn (3-4) is scheduled to start Game 2, but the Guardians have not yet announced their pitcher.
Rookie Konnor Pilkington was originally slated to start today’s matchup.
Due to the bad weather, the Guardians have played just 19 games at Progressive Field, the fewest home games among major league teams.
