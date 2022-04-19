Twins 8, Red Sox 3
BOSTON — Jorge Polanco and Kyle Garlick hit early two-run homers over the Green Monster to back Dylan Bundy, carrying the Minnesota Twins past the Red Sox in Boston’s annual Patriots’ Day game.
The game started at 11:11 a.m. EDT, played in conjunction with the 126th Boston Marathon.
Polanco added a two-run single in a four-run eighth inning and Gio Urshela had three singles for the Twins, who won the series finale for a four-game split.
Brewers 6, Pirates 1
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich belted a grand slam for his first homer of the season and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.
Yelich’s two-out slam capped a five-run rally off Pirates starter Zach Thompson (0-1) in the fourth inning. The 429-foot blast was Yelich’s fourth career grand slam.
Eric Lauer (1-0) gave up one run and five hits in six innings while striking out five and walking one. Pittsburgh got its only run in the fourth on rookie Diego Castillo’s first career homer, which came one pitch after Castillo swung at a slider from Lauer that hit him in the knee.
Cubs 4, Rays 2
CHICAGO — Rookie Seiya Suzuki extended his hitting streak to nine games, tying Akinori Iwamura for the longest by a Japanese-born player at the start of a major league career, and Chicago beat Tampa Bay.
Suzuki matched the mark that Iwamura set with the Rays in 2007. He is batting .429 after going 2-for-3 on a cold night.
Ian Happ’s RBI single in the eighth against Jeffrey Springs broke a 2-2 tie and drove in Suzuki, who was hit by a pitch from Jason Adam (0-1) leading off the inning.
Rockies 4, Phillies 1
DENVER — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead homer to lead Colorado past Philadelphia.
Kuhl (1-0) allowed a pair of singles, struck out four and walked one, throwing 42 of 68 pitches for strikes. He went to the mound to warm up for the seventh but didn’t start the inning.
Tyler Kinley worked a perfect seventh and Alex Colome allowed a two-out walk in a hitless ninth for his first Rockies save.
Athletics 5, Orioles 1
OAKLAND — Frankie Montas allowed two hits over six innings, and Oakland threw out two runners at the plate to beat Baltimore in its home opener.
A crowd of 17,503 weathered chilly temperatures to view a matchup between the teams with the two lowest payrolls in the major leagues. Attendance was the lowest for an A’s home opener without COVID-19 restrictions in at least 30 years.
Padres 4, Reds 1
SAN DIEGO — Manny Machado had a two-run homer among his three hits and Sean Manaea pitched six strong innings as San Diego handed Cincinnati its seventh straight loss.
The Padres extended their major league record with 12 consecutive errorless games to open a season.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
NEW YORK — The New York Mets postponed their game against the San Francisco Giants scheduled for Monday night due to forecasted rain and rescheduled it as part of a doubleheader Tuesday.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
CLEVELAND — Monday night’s game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians was postponed because of bad weather.
The game was called about five hours before the scheduled 6:10 p.m. first pitch after rain and snow fell most of the day and temperatures dropped into the 30s.
The teams were rescheduled for a day-night doubleheader on July 12.
Arizona at Washington, ppd.
WASHINGTON — The Arizona Diamondbacks’ game at the Washington Nationals on Monday was postponed because of rain.
The game will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.
