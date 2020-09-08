MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4 (10)
ATLANTA — Miguel Rojas had four hits for Miami, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning.
Atlanta’s Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying pinch-hit homer off Brandon Kintzler (2-3), the closer’s second blown save in 11 chances.
Garrett Cooper opened the 10th as Miami’s designated runner at second and advanced on Jon Berti’s sacrifice. A.J. Minter (1-1) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Brian Anderson, and Rojas doubled to right-center.
PHILLIES 9, METS 8 (10)
NEW YORK — Jean Segura hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career-best five runs, bailing out Philadelphia’s abominable bullpen and helping the Phillies beat the the New York Mets for a split of their four-game series.
The Mets erased a 6-0 deficit against former teammate Zack Wheeler and baseball’s worst bullpen, taking a 7-6 lead on Jeff McNeil’s three-run homer in the seventh inning.
TWINS 6, TIGERS 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark Minnesota’s four-run third inning, and Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension.
Pineda (1-0) pitched seven innings of two-run ball in his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings and a no-decision as the Twins beat Chicago.
CUBS 5, CARDINALS 1
CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks went eight innings, helping the NL Central-leading Cubs to the victory.
The Cubs got just the sort of start they needed from Hendricks and closed out the five-game series on a winning note after losing three straight. They lead their longtime rivals by 2½ games.
MARINERS 8, RANGERS 4
SEATTLE — Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore homered, and the Mariners beat the Rangers for their first six-game win streak since July 2019.
Moore also had a three-run double. Marco Gonzales (5-2) struck out seven while pitching seven innings of two-run ball.
Seattle completed a four-game sweep of Texas, which has lost six straight. The Mariners are 11-3 after an 8-19 start.
NATIONALS 6, RAYS 1
WASHINGTON — Washington ace Max Scherzer cooled off Tampa Bay with seven scoreless innings.
Kurt Suzuki had an RBI double among his three hits and Michael A. Taylor drove in two runs for the last-place Nationals, who were missing several regulars.
INDIANS 5, ROYALS 2
CLEVELAND — Zach Plesac won his second straight start since returning to Cleveland’s rotation after a demotion for breaking team COVID-19 protocols, and the Indians handed the Royals their season-high seventh straight loss.
Plesac (3-1) permitted one run — Adalberto Mondesi’s 458-foot homer in the seventh — and seven hits in seven innings. Brad Hand struck out the side in the ninth for his 12th save.
