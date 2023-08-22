Mets Braves Baseball

Associated Press

The New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor watches his three-run home run in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, in Atlanta. The Mets won 10-4.

 

 John Bazemore

Mets 10, Braves 4

ATLANTA — DJ Stewart, Rafael Ortega and Francisco Lindor homered as the New York Mets won for the seventh time in nine games, beating the first-place Braves despite two homers by Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna.

