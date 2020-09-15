Mariners 6, Athletics 5 (7), G1
Athletics 9, Mariners 0 (7), G2
SEATTLE — Mike Minor tossed a two-hitter with eight strikeouts, Jake Lamb doubled and homered in his first game after signing with Oakland, and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 9-0 in the nightcap of their doubleheader on Monday.
Seattle won the opener 6-5, rallying from a 5-0 deficit and scoring twice in the sixth inning with two outs to earn a split and stay on the heels of the Houston in the AL West. Seattle is 1½ games behind the Astros for second place.
The games were played with a haze of smoke hovering above the field at T-Mobile Park, even with the retractable roof of the stadium closed. Wildfires on the West Coast have suffocated much of the Pacific Northwest with unhealthy air conditions that brought into question whether the games would even be played.
“I’m a healthy 22-year-old. I shouldn’t be gasping for air or missing oxygen. I’ll leave it at that,” Oakland’s Game 1 starter Jesus Luzardo said.
Reds 3, Pirates 1 (7), G1
Reds 9, Pirates 4 (7), G2
CINCINNATI — Rookie Tyler Stephenson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, lifting Cincinnati to the win in the opener of a doubleheader.
With two out and the bases empty, rookie Jose Garcia singled to left against Sam Howard (2-2). Manager David Bell then sent Stephenson up to hit for Shogo Akiyama, and the catcher hit a drive to left for his second homer.
Brewers 2, Cardinals 1 (8), G1
Cardinals at Brewers, G2, late
MILWAUKEE — Keston Hiura drove in Avisail Garcia with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, giving Milwaukee the win in the opening game of a doubleheader.
The Cardinals broke a scoreless tie in the top of the eighth when Tommy Edman’s two-out single off Freddy Peralta (2-1) brought home Tyler O’Neill. But the Brewers got to Ryan Helsley (1-1) in the bottom of the inning.
Marlins 6, Phillies 2
MIAMI — Pablo Lopez pitched seven innings of one-run ball with some help from right fielder Matt Joyce, and Miami won Game 7 of its marathon series against Philadelphia.
The series, the majors’ longest in the regular season in 53 years, included three makeup games and two doubleheaders. The Marlins won five of the seven games, including the final three, to move into second place in the NL East, 1½ games ahead of Philadelphia.
Orioles 14, Braves 1
BALTIMORE — DJ Stewart hit the first of three Baltimore homers in a nine-run third inning, and the Orioles pounded the Atlanta Braves to end a five-game losing streak.
After winning three of four in Washington to extend their NL East lead to a season-high 3½ games, the Braves were handed their most lopsided defeat of the year, enabling second-place Miami to shave a game off the margin.
A solo home run by Freddie Freeman was the extent of Atlanta’s offense over seven innings against Jorge López (2-0), who entered with a 6.38 ERA.
Twins at White Sox, late
Dodgers at Padres, late
