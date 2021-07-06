Cardinals 5, Giants 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Kwang Hyun Kim pitched seven scoreless innings, Matt Carpenter hit a two-run triple in the seventh for the first runs of the game and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped San Francisco’s three-game winning streak by beating the Giants 5-3 on Monday.
Kim (3-5) allowed three hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Donovan Solano and Steven Duggar hit RBI singles in the ninth against Alex Reyes, but San Francisco’s comeback bid fell short.
Giants starter Kevin Gausman didn’t allow a hit until Nolan Arenado’s one-out single in the seventh that started a two-run rally in what had been a scoreless game. After Yadier Molina struck out, Tommy Edman singled before Carpenter’s triple.
Arenado, an NL All-Star, added an RBI single in the eighth. Alex Dickerson slugged a pinch-hit home run in the bottom half of the inning that held up on replay review.
Gausman (8-3) began the day with a 1.68 ERA, the lowest through 16 starts of any Giants pitcher since the team moved West in 1958.
The right-hander, named an All-Star on Sunday, issued a one-out walk to Paul Goldschmidt in the first then didn’t allow another baserunner until Carpenter walked with one out in the fifth. But Gausman turned an inning-ending double play as Harrison Bader flied out and Carpenter was caught off first.
Third baseman Wilmer Flores made a diving stop of Edmundo Sosa’s hard grounder to start the sixth and fired to first.
St. Louis had scored two or fewer runs in each of its last 10 road losses but pulled this one off after finally getting to Gausman.
The Cardinals and Giants play again to begin the season’s second half at St. Louis — with the all-time series 351-350 with the Cardinals leading for the first time since May 27, 1999 (283-282).
Since 2019, St. Louis is 11-20 against the NL West on the road.
Mets 4, Brewers 2
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double off All-Star Brandon Woodruff, and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night in a matchup of National League division leaders.
Edwin Díaz pitched out of trouble in the ninth, retiring three straight batters with two on after giving up an RBI single to Tyrone Taylor.
Michael Conforto added an RBI single and Dominic Smith had a sacrifice fly for the Mets, who managed only one hit against an efficient Woodruff (7-4) through six innings.
Still, they improved to 25-11 at Citi Field with another stingy pitching performance — New York began the day with a 2.08 ERA at home that was best in the majors — and reached the midpoint of the season with a 44-37 record.
Rookie right-hander Tylor Megill, with his parents in the stands for his third big league start, allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out seven in five impressive innings.
Omar Narváez homered for the Brewers, who won 11 straight before a 2-0 loss Sunday in Pittsburgh. Milwaukee entered with the best record in baseball (30-11) since May 22 and the largest cushion (seven games) of any first-place club.
The Brewers also had won eight of the past nine games and 16 of the last 22 between the teams — though this was their first meeting since May 2019.
Seth Lugo (2-1) struck out two in a perfect seventh, and Díaz earned his 18th save in 19 opportunities. After putting his first three batters on, the closer struck out Jace Peterson and Keston Hiura before Jackie Bradley Jr. flied out to end it.
Hiura fanned all four times up.
Narváez connected off Megill in the fourth, but the Mets responded immediately.
Woodruff had retired his first nine batters, striking out five, before Brandon Nimmo doubled leading off the Mets fourth. He advanced on a sacrifice bunt by $341 million shortstop Francisco Lindor and scored on Smith’s sac fly.
Lindor drew a leadoff walk in the seventh and dashed to third on Smith’s single. Alonso, who homered in both ends of a day-night doubleheader the Mets split Sunday at Yankee Stadium, lined the next pitch into left field and played air guitar when he reached second base.
One out later, Conforto snapped an 0-for-13 skid with a run-scoring single to right.
Nationals 7, Padres 5
SAN DIEGO — Josh Bell hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and All-Star Trea Turner also connected as Washington beat San Diego and snapped a four-game losing streak.
Bell and Alcides Escobar had three hits apiece for the Nationals, who rebounded after being swept in four games at home by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr. became the fastest player 22 or younger to hit 27 homers in a season, doing it in 68 games.
Tim Hill (5-4) took the loss.
Wander Suero (1-2) pitched a perfect sixth for the win and Brad Hand pitched a perfect ninth for his 19th save in 21 chances.
Pirates 11, Braves 1
PITTSBURGH — Ben Gamel homered twice and drove in six runs to lead Pittsburgh past Atlanta.
Gamel took Max Fried (5-5) over the fence in center field for a two-run home run in the fourth, doubled home Bryan Reynolds in the sixth and added a three-run shot in the seventh as the Pirates won their second straight following a six-game losing streak.
Chase De Jong (1-3) survived a 36-pitch first inning to pick up the second victory of his five-year major-league career. De Jong struck out four and walked three to notch his first win since beating the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 28, 2018, while with Minnesota.
Ke’Bryan Hayes hit his first home run in nearly a month for Pittsburgh as the Pirates tied their season-high in runs.
Ronald Acuña and Freddie Freeman had two hits apiece for Atlanta. The rest of the Braves managed just two hits against De Jong and four relievers.
Twins 8, White Sox 5
MINNEAPOLIS — Rookie Bailey Ober pitched five scoreless innings for his first major league victory, Max Kepler homered twice and Minnesota held off Chicago.
Ober (1-1) hit the milestone in his seventh career start, with seven strikeouts and two hits and three walks allowed.
White Sox starter Dylan Cease (7-4) lasted 5 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and three walks.
Hansel Robles pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save.
Rays 9, Indians 8
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe hit his first career grand slam in the second inning, and Tampa Bay rallied with two runs in the ninth to beat Cleveland.
Manuel Margot had four hits before leaving the game after appearing to hurt his leg in the ninth.
Pete Fairbanks (2-3) worked a scoreless ninth. Emmanuel Clase (3-4) took the loss.
Franmil Reyes homered and drove in five runs for the Indians, who have lost seven straight.
Phillies 13, Cubs 3
CHICAGO — Odúbel Herrera hit a three-run homer, and Philadelphia went deep five times while handing Chicago its 10th straight loss.
Andrew Knapp, Didi Gregorius, Rhys Hoskins and Alec Bohm also homered.
The Cubs remained winless since Zach Davies and three relievers combined to no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24.
Herrera’s drive against reliever Kohl Stewart capped a six-run eighth that broke open a 4-2 game. Andrew McCutchen had three hits and scored two runs.
Javier Báez smacked his 19th home run and an RBI double. Jake Marisnick also homered. Rex Brothers (2-2) took the loss.
Tigers 7, Rangers 3
ARLINGTON, Texas — Wily Peralta threw seven scoreless innings in his longest big league outing since 2016 and Detroit beat Texas.
Zack Short homered for the Tigers, who have won three in a row and five of six. Former Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara twice drove in a run without a hit.
Peralta (2-1), back in the majors only three weeks, struck out six without a walk while throwing 61 of 91 pitches for strikes. hE allowed only three hits in his fourth start for Detroit.
Kolby Allard (2-5) struck out a career-high nine in his 5 1/3 innings, and only two of the five runs scored against the Texas lefty were earned.
Reds 6, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eugenio Suarez hit a tiebreaking three-run home run shortly after Nick Castellanos hit a tying solo shot and Cincinnati beat Kansas City for its fifth straight win.
Suarez hit a 1-1 pitch for a homer to give his team a three-run lead in the seventh inning.
Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3) went six innings and gave up two runs, five hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Mike Minor (6-7) pitched well until the seventh inning when Castellanos turned on the first pitch he saw, tying the score at 2-all. Minor pitched six innings, allowing three hits, three walks and four earned runs with six strikeouts.
