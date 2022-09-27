Blue Jays 3, Yankees 2 (10)
TORONTO — Aaron Judge stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, and the New York Yankees’ bid to clinch the AL East stalled when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the 10th to give the Blue Jays a win.
Judge led off the game with a single, then struck out twice and walked twice as New York’s winning streak ended at seven.
WASHINGTON — Bryce Elder threw a six-hit shutout for his first career complete game, and Atlanta defeated Washington to close within one game of the first-place New York Mets in the NL East and hand the Nationals their 100th loss of the season.
Matt Olson and Orlando Arcia hit two-run homers and Marcell Ozuna added a solo shot for Atlanta, which has already clinched a playoff berth.
PITTSBURGH — Jack Suwinski hit a two-run double to key a four-run seventh inning, powering Pittsburgh past Cincinnati.
Suwinski turned on a slider from Derek Law (2-1), sending it to right field. Fellow rookie Oneil Cruz, who opened the inning with his third of four straight singles, and Miguel Andújar scored to put Pittsburgh ahead 4-2.
BOSTON — Cedric Mullins homered on the second pitch of the game, Anthony Santander went deep twice and Baltimore outslugged Boston to gain a little ground in the playoff race.
Gunner Henderson hit a two-run homer and Mullins tripled in two runs for the Orioles (80-73).
Austin Hays added a solo shot for Baltimore in a game delayed by rain for 1 hour, 40 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.