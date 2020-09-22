Nationals 5, Phillies 1
WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper was hitless in his return from back stiffness and Philadelpia manager Joe Girardi was ejected in the third inning of a loss to the Washington Nationals that dropped the Phillies back to .500 and hurt their playoff hopes.
A day after striking out with the bases loaded in the seventh off a loss to Toronto and coming out of the game, Harper went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts as the designated hitter, dropping his average to .254.
White Sox 7, Indians 4
CLEVELAND — Carlos Santana’s two-run homer snapped a tie and José Ramírez homered again as the Cleveland Indians moved closer to clinching a playoff berth — and delayed Chicago’s likely AL Central title — with a win over the White Sox.
The Indians cut their magic number to one and would lock up one of the eight postseason spots if Seattle loses to Houston later Monday.
Reds 6, Brewers 3
CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer, Luis Castillo won his fourth straight start, and the streaking Cincinnati Reds moved above .500 for the first time since opening day, beating the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Reds (28-27) won for the eighth time in nine games, a season-best surge that’s put them back in playoff contention.
Cubs 5, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Jon Lester scattered four hits over six innings and the Chicago Cubs inched closer to their first NL Central title since 2017 with a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Lester (3-2) struck out one and walked one in his first victory since Aug. 11. He retired the first nine batters he faced and kept the lowest-scoring team in the majors in check.
Rays 2, Mets 1
NEW YORK — Nate Lowe homered and scored both runs against NL Cy Young Award contender Jacob deGrom, and the Tampa Bay Rays overcame 16 strikeouts to move closer to an AL East title by beating the New York Mets.
The Rays trimmed their magic number to two for their first division title since 2010, a feat they can wrap up Tuesday. Tampa Bay started the day 3½ games ahead of the New York Yankees.
Braves 5, Marlins 4
ATLANTA — Austin Riley's two-run double capped a wild first inning and the deep Atlanta bullpen took it from there, allowing just one run over the final six innings to push the Braves a step closer to a third straight NL East title with a win over the second-place Miami Marlins.
Tyler Matzek (4-3) pitched two hitless innings for the win, and Darren O'Day and Chris Martin each worked a scoreless frame. Will Smith escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, and Mark Melancon benefited from a brilliant defensive play to claim his 11th save.
Blue Jays 11, Yankees 5
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rookie Alejandro Kirk became the first catcher 21 or younger since Johnny Bench with at least four hits that included two for extra bases, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees to drop New York 1½ games behind Minnesota for home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Kirk, who played at Class A last season and made his debut Sept. 12, singled in the third off Michael King, double in the fourth against Jonathan Loaisiga, single in the fifth off Nick Nelson and hit an opposite-field homer to right in seventh off Chad Green for his first four-hit game. Bench accomplished the feat as part of a five-hit game at Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1969, according to STATS.
Randal Grichuk hit is first homer since Aug. 28 and drove in two runs for the Blue Jays.
Royals 4, Cardinals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Maikel Franco hit the go-ahead single with two outs in the sixth inning, the Kansas City bullpen shut down the St. Louis Cardinals from the fourth inning on, and the Royals rallied for a victory over their cross-state rivals.
Alex Gordon and Jorge Soler also drove in runs for the Royals, who returned for their final homestand after getting swept in Milwaukee, and were starting off with a playoff contender in the Cardinals that had won four straight games.
Astros at Seattle, late
Rockies at Giants, late
