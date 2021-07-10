Cubs 10, Cardinals 5
CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks won his ninth straight decision, Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run homer and Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-5.
Indians 2, Royals 1
CLEVELAND — Bobby Bradley homered leading off the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians overcame some brutal baserunning that led to manager Terry Francona’s ejection for a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals.
Bradley drove a 1-2 pitch from Jake Brentz (2-2) over the wall in right-center for his 10th homer as the Indians got their second straight walk-off win.
Braves 5, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ronald Acuña Jr. was restrained after being plunked by another Marlins pitcher and the Atlanta Braves beat Miami.
Freddie Freeman homered and Austin Riley doubled and tripled for the Braves.
White Sox 12, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Baltimore-area native Gavin Sheets homered in his first trip to Camden Yards as a major leaguer, and Chicago White Sox routed the Baltimore Orioles 12-1 Friday night.
Rays 7, Blue Jays 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three Tampa Bay relievers combined on five more scoreless innings, Ji-Man Choi drove in three runs and the Rays won their fifth consecutive game, 7-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Red Sox 11, Phillies 5
BOSTON — Kiké Hernández led off the Red Sox first with a home run, J.D. Martinez hit a three-run shot and Rafael Devers also homered to lead the Boston Red Sox to an 11-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Reds 2, Brewers 0
MILWAUKEE — Wade Miley pitched eight shutout innings and helped himself by doubling and scoring as Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.
Miley (7-4) struck out four and allowed seven hits and three walks as the Reds snapped the Brewers’ seven-game home winning streak. The Reds also reduced Milwaukee’s NL Central lead to six games.
Miley left after allowing a leadoff double to Avisaíl García in the ninth on his 104th pitch. Heath Hembree took over from there and struck out Rowdy Tellez, Jace Peterson and Omar Narváez to earn his fifth save.
Rangers 3, Athletics 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Adolis Garcia’s two-run single to center field highlighted Texas’ three-run sixth after Oakland’s Cole Irvin took a no-hitter into the inning, and Jordan Lyles won his third straight start.
The only Rangers hitters to reach base in the first five innings against Irvin (6-8) were two hit batters in the fourth inning. Eli White led off the sixth with a grounder deep in the hole at shortstop, and the speedy White beat out the throw from Elvis Andrus, who played his 12 previous major league seasons with Texas.
Twins 4, Tigers 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Max Kepler hit a two-run triple during a four-run sixth inning and Minnesota waited out another young Detroit starter.
Like left-hander Tarik Skubal a night earlier, Detroit rookie Matt Manning didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings. Minnesota finally broke through with an RBI single by Trevor Larnach to start the scoring in the sixth. Left fielder Robbie Grossman tried for Kepler’s sinking liner, but it hit the ground and skipped past him.
N.Y. Mets 13, Pirates 4
NEW YORK — Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer and Francisco Lindor clubbed New York’s first grand slam this season during a 10-run sixth inning, and the Mets embarrassed Pittsburgh.
A night after being postponed because of weather for the second time in a week, New York won for the fifth time in seven games. Friday’s matchup was delayed 41 minutes as lightning, thunder and heavy rain blanketed Citi Field with one out in the bottom of the eighth.
N.Y. Yankees 4, Astros 0
HOUSTON — Nestor Cortes and three relievers combined for a three-hitter and Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu each drove in two runs to lead the New York Yankees over the Houston Astros 4-0 on Friday night.
Making a spot start, Cortes permitted two hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking two and lowering his ERA to 1.05.
Lucas Luetge (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings for the win. Chad Green gave up one hit in two innings and Jonathan Loaisiga threw a perfect ninth.
It was New York’s first visit to Houston since Game 6 of the 2019 AL Championship Series. The Astros advanced to the World Series with a 6-4 win in that game on a two-run homer by Jose Altuve with two outs in the ninth.
The Astros are commemorating the event by giving away replica 2019 AL champions trophies on Friday night, 2019 AL champions replica rings on Saturday and Altuve jerseys for the finale on Sunday.
Giants 5, Nationals 3
SAN FRANCISCO — Curt Casali hit a two-run homer while filling in for injured All-Star catcher Buster Posey, late lineup addition Darin Ruf added a go-ahead drive and San Francisco beat Washington.
Ruf added an RBI single in the first inning against Paolo Espino before connecting for his ninth homer off loser Sam Clay (0-3) in the fifth. Wilmer Flores homered in the seventh.
Washington’s Tres Barrera hit a two-run triple in the fourth for his first career extra-base hit and RBIs.
Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 2
LOS ANGELES — Eduardo Escobar hit his 20th home run of the season and last-place Arizona pinned another loss on Los Angeles.
The Diamondbacks, with the worst record in the majors, have won three of four. They’re coming off a successful trip to Colorado, their first series win since May 2.
The Dodgers have lost four of five. Los Angeles didn’t help its cause with a lackluster offense that produced just five hits, a shaky defense that made two errors and a combined pitching performance that issued seven walks and hit two batters.
Escobar’s two-run homer in the fifth put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-1. He connected off Darien Nunez, a 28-year-old lefty who made his big league debut.
Dodgers reliever Edwin Uceta walked three batters in the ninth. Dalton Varsho drew a walk with the bases loaded to make it 4-2 and Los Angeles then turned to Jake Reed, who walked Josh Reddick to score another insurance run.
Padres 4, Rockies 2
SAN DIEGO — Reliever Miguel Diaz rejoined the Padres for the fourth time this season and was part of a dominant performance by the San Diego bullpen.
Trent Grisham drove in two runs, a day after his game-ending single beat Washington 9-8 when the Padres rallied from an eight-run deficit, matching the biggest comeback in team history.
Four San Diego relievers combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out seven. The Padres have won nine straight against Colorado at Petco Park, their longest active home winning streak against any opponent.
Mariners 7, Angels 3
SEATTLE — Shohei Ohtani became the sixth player to reach the upper deck of T-Mobile Park with a majestic blast for his 33rd homer, but Mitch Haniger’s two-out grand slam in the eighth inning lifted Seattle past Los Angeles.
Ohtani had the most memorable shot of the night. Haniger hit the most important.
Haniger drove a 2-0 pitch from Jose Quintana (0-4) into the left-field bullpen to cap Seattle’s rally from a 3-0 deficit. Seattle kept the inning alive thanks to Jake Bauers hit and J.P. Crawford’s nine-pitch walk.
The Angels had a 3-0 lead thanks to Ohtani’s homer off starter Marco Gonzales that soared into the top deck of right field. MLB’s Statcast projected the homer at 463 feet. Ohtani leads the majors in homers, and this drive came three days before he’s set to appear in Monday’s All-Star Home Run Derby at Coors Field.
