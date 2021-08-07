White Sox 8, Cubs 6 (10)
CHICAGO — Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer, and the Chicago White Sox regrouped after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team to beat the rebuilding crosstown Cubs 8-6 Friday at Wrigley Field.
Reds 10, Pirates 0
CINCINNATI — Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to help Cincinnati rout Pittsburgh.
Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer, Jesse Winker and Jonathan India each hit solo homers and the Reds moved within three games of the Padres for the second NL wild-card spot.
Indians 6, Tigers 1
CLEVELAND — Cal Quantrill kept Miguel Cabrera in the ballpark as he nears 500 home runs and shut down the rest of Detroit’s lineup for seven innings, leading Cleveland.
Quantrill (3-2) struck out a career-high 10 and gave up four singles. He retired 15 in a row after allowing a pair of back-to-back hits in the first inning.
Phillies 4, Mets 2
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper homered, Kyle Gibson pitched six strong innings and drove in the go-ahead run against New York, and Philadelphia won its sixth straight game to take over first place in the NL East.
Didi Gregorius also went deep to help the Phillies extend the longest active winning streak in the majors and move four games above .500.
Blue Jays 12, Red Sox 4
TORONTO — Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run homer, Teoscar Hernández had three hits and three RBIs, and the Toronto Blue Jays used a nine-run fifth inning to beat Boston 12-4 on Friday night, handing the skidding Red Sox their seventh loss in eight games.
Rays 10, Orioles 6
BALTIMORE — Nelson Cruz homered and drove in five runs to to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-6 on Friday night
Braves 8, Nationals 4
ATLANTA — Adam Duvall drove in three runs with two hits and Atlanta turned a catcher’s interference call into a three-run rally to beat Washington for its fourth consecutive victory.
Cardinals 4, Royals 2
ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and St. Louis beat Kansas City.
Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak.
Ryan O’Hearn had a run-scoring triple for the Royals. They were coming off consecutive victories over AL Central-leading Chicago.
Brewers 2, Giants 1 (10)
MILWAUKEE — Rowdy Tellez singled home Avisaíl García in the 10th inning to lift Milwaukee past San Francisco.
Tellez led off by hitting a 1-2 pitch from Jarlin García (3-3) just inside the third-base line and into left field, giving Brewers manager Craig Counsell his 500th career victory.
It marked the second straight game in which Tellez delivered the big hit for the Brewers. He hit a three-run, pinch-hit homer to put Milwaukee ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday.
Milwaukee’s Brent Suter (11-5) struck out two and retired the side in order in the top of the 10th to strand Alex Dickerson at second base.
Rockies 14, Marlins 2
DENVER — C.J. Cron hit two home runs, including a three-run drive in Colorado’s nine-run fourth inning, and the Rockies routed Miami.
Ryan McMahon, Charlie Blackmon and Elias Diaz also homered and the Rockies got another strong outing from German Marquez (10-8). He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out seven.
Brendan Rodgers had two hits and an RBI to extend his career-high hitting streak to 13 games, Raimel Tapia singled in the seventh to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.
Yankees 3, Mariners 2 (11)
NEW YORK — Brett Gardner singled home the winning run with two outs in the 11th inning and surging New York staged two late comebacks before beating Seattle for its fourth straight victory.
Aaron Judge hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth and Giancarlo Stanton pulled the Yankees even again with a two-out single in the 10th. New York (60-49) has won seven of eight since the trade deadline to move a season-high 11 games over .500.
With one out in the 11th, the Mariners intentionally walked Rougned Odor for the second time in three innings to face light-hitting catcher Kyle Higashioka. Keynan Middleton (0-2) struck out Higashioka before Gardner lined a 2-2 fastball into center field to score Joey Gallo from second base.
It was the ninth career walk-off hit for Gardner, the longest-tenured Yankees player, and his first since July 2017.
Twins 5, Astros 4 (11)
HOUSTON — Mitch Garver homered early and Josh Donaldson had an RBI single in the 11th inning in Minnesota's victory over Houston.
Donaldson laced a ball to right field off Rafael Montero (5-4) with no outs in the 11th to score the runner who started the inning on second base.
There were two outs in the bottom of the inning when Jason Castro reached on a fielding error by Garver that left a runner at third. But Juan Minaya (2-0) retired Jose Altuve on a bunt to secure the victory.
Andrelton Simmons singled to start the 10th and send Rob Refsnyder, who started the inning on second, to third base. The Twins took a 4-3 lead when Max Kepler hit a sacrifice fly to center field.
Athletics 4, Rangers 1 (11)
OAKLAND — Starling Marte hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning to lift Oakland over Texas.
Marte connected off Jimmy Herget (0-1) for Oakland’s fourth hit of the game. It was the A’s second straight walk-off win and their 10th overall, tying Colorado for most in the majors.
Yusmeiro Petit (8-1) retired three batters to earn the win.
Acquired from the Miami Marlins before the trade deadline, Marte also reached on a bunt single in the sixth. The A’s have won six of eight.
Diamondbacks 8, Padres 5
SAN DIEGO — Nick Ahmed’s two-run single capped a six-run fourth inning for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who rallied from a 5-0 deficit to stun San Diego.
Matt Peacock (5-6) hit a go-ahead, two-run single and pitched 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Trailing 5-2, the Diamondbacks sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth against rookie Ryan Weathers (4-4) and reliever Craig Stammen. The first seven reached and the first six scored. By the time Stammen got the first out, Arizona — which has the worst record in the majors — had taken a three-run lead.
The Diamondbacks began their comeback in the third when Ahmed hit an RBI double and Ketel Marte followed with an RBI single.
Angels 4, Dodgers 3 (10)
LOS ANGELES — José Iglesias’ double in the 10th inning drove in the go-ahead run as the Los Angeles Angels rallied to beat the Dodgers.
Iglesias also homered for the Angels, who have won three of the four games in this year’s Freeway Series. He led off the 10th with a double down the right-field line off Garrett Cleavinger (2-4) to score Jo Adell, who began the inning as the automatic runner on second.
Jack Mayfield, who tied it at 2 with a solo homer in the sixth, added an insurance run in the 10th with a bloop RBI single. Dodgers infielder Max Muncy tried to make an over-the-shoulder running grab but the ball squirted out of his glove.
Corey Seager hit a long sacrifice fly in the bottom half, but Raisel Iglesias retired AJ Pollock with two on for his 24th save.
Austin Warren (1-0) allowed one hit in 2 1/3 innings for his first major league win.
The Dodgers are 1-12 in extra-inning games and have dropped 11 straight, one short of a big league record set by the expansion Montreal Expos in 1969.
