Phillies 4, Padres 3 (10)
PHILADELPHIA — Brad Miller doubled with one out in the 10th inning to rescue the Phillies’ beleaguered bullpen, giving Philadelphia a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
The Phillies blew a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning — their 22nd blown save of the season and eighth in nine games.
Jose Alvarado got the final out of the eighth in relief of Zack Wheeler but allowed three of the first four batters to reach in the ninth, including an RBI double by Fernando Tatis Jr. Ranger Suarez (4-2) came in and allowed a two-run double to Jurickson Profar.
Suarez was better in the 10th, retiring all three batters. That set up Miller, who drove a slider from Austin Adams (2-2) deep to right-center with runners on first and second and one out. Miller rounded the bases as if it were a homer, but the ball bounced off the wall. It was good enough to score Andrew McCutchen from second.
Wheeler pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and Didi Gregorius homered in his return to the Philadelphia lineup. Wheeler allowed four hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Brewers 7, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Adrian Houser scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers extended their win streak to 10 games with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
Houser (5-5), allowed one run, struck out five and walked two in his longest outing since last August. While he wasn’t particularly efficient — allowing at least one baserunner every inning but the sixth — Houser had little trouble keeping the slumping Pirates at bay.
Willy Adames had three hits for the Brewers, and his 13th home run of the season in the first inning off JT Brubaker (4-8) gave Milwaukee a lead it never came close to relinquishing.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, postponed, rain
NEW YORK — With what appeared to be the first full house on hand since 2019, the New York Yankees postponed Friday’s Subway Series opener against the New York Mets because of rain.
The game at Yankee Stadium was rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Each game will be set to go seven innings under pandemic rules.
Rain began in early afternoon and the game was called about 90 minutes after the scheduled start.
Blue Jays 11, Rays 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alek Manoah, back from a five-game suspension, struck out a career-high 10 over seven innings of three-hit ball for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 11-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.
George Springer, Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for Toronto, which has won nine of 12. Semien, elected an All-Star starter Thursday, scored three times.
Manoah (2-0) allowed only Francisco Mejía’s bloop double with one out in the sixth and then clean singles by Wander Franco and Joey Wendle in the seventh. The 23-year-old rookie also walked Ji-Man Choi in the first.
Luis Patiño (1-2), fresh off 17 straight shutout innings at Triple-A Durham, was tagged for six runs in the first two innings but settled down to retire 10 straight batters before allowing a sixth-inning run. He struck out five and yielded seven hits and a walk for Tampa Bay, which dropped its fourth straight overall and ninth in a row on the road.
Reds 2, Cubs 1
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds handed the Chicago Cubs their seventh straight loss with a 2-1 victory Friday night.
Cincinnati also got a strong performance from Sonny Gray, who struck out eight in five innings in his first big league start since June 8. He had been sidelined by a strained right groin.
Gray allowed one run and five hits before five relievers combined for four scoreless innings. Josh Osich (1-0) got one out for the win, and Heath Hembree worked the ninth for his second save.
White Sox 8, Tigers 2
DETROIT — Andrew Vaughn homered and made two key defensive plays in left field as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 8-2 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.
Lance Lynn (8-3) allowed one run on four hits and five walks in six innings, striking out nine.
Chicago, which leads the AL Central, has won nine of 11 against Detroit this season — including five in a row.
Astros 6, Indians 3
CLEVELAND — Carlos Correa sparked Houston’s four-run third inning with an RBI double and the Astros beat the injury-riddled Cleveland Indians 6-3 for the second straight night on Friday.
Houston came to town having lost five of six, including a three-game sweep at home to Baltimore, but have looked like the team that won 11 in a row before hitting the rough patch.
The Indians, who have lost six of seven, added third baseman José Ramírez to their injury list that gets longer each day. He was scratched shortly before the game because of a sore left elbow that occurred diving for a ball Thursday. Ramírez returned after missing a game Wednesday when he fouled a ball off his left cheek.
Braves 1, Marlins 0
ATLANTA — Marlins starter Pablo López was ejected after plunking Ronald Acuña Jr. with his first pitch, leading to the only run as the Atlanta Braves edged Miami 1-0 Friday night.
Atlanta got just two hits and still won its third in a row.
The Marlins have a history of hitting Acuña. Miami pitcher José Ureña was tossed after nailing with his first pitch in 2018 and López didn’t last any longer.
López was ejected for hitting Acuña in the back of the left arm and manager Don Mattingly soon was ejected, too, for arguing on his pitcher’s behalf. They stayed on the field for a couple of minutes after they were tossed to plead their case with umpires.
Acuña advanced to third on Freddie Freeman’s single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ozzie Albies, the NL leader with 59 RBIs.
Angels 8, Orioles 7
ANAHEIM — Shohei Ohtani went deep twice to reach 30 homers this season and then scored the winning run on Jared Walsh’s two-out single in the ninth inning that lifted Los Angeles over Baltimore.
Ohtani drew a walk from Paul Fry (2-3) with one out and swiped second for his 12th stolen base of the year.
The two-way sensation is the first player in AL history to reach 30 homers and 10 steals in his team’s first 81 games of a season, according to STATS. The only NL players to do it are Chicago Cubs slugger Sammy Sosa (1998) and St. Louis star Albert Pujols (2009).
Ohtani, elected to the All-Star Game for the first time Thursday and selected AL Player of the Month for June earlier Friday, leads the majors in home runs. He has 13 in the past 15 games.
Ohtani also set an Angels record for most homers by the All-Star break and surpassed Babe Ruth’s 1919 mark of most round trippers by a player with at least 10 games pitched in a season.
Anthony Rendon had three hits and José Iglesias homered and drove in two runs for the Angels, who have won four of five. Raisel Iglesias (5-3) pitched 1 2/3 innings and helped anchor a Los Angeles bullpen that allowed only one run in 6 1/3 innings after starter Griffin Canning struggled.
Trey Mancini and Domingo Leyba homered for the Orioles, who had won three in a row. Anthony Santander drove in three runs.
Red Sox 3, Athletics 2 (10)
OAKLAND — Kiké Hernández drove in the go-ahead run with a broken-bat single in the 10th inning and then made a tremendous defensive play to throw out a runner at home plate from center field as Boston held off Oakland for its eighth straight win.
Hernández got the decisive hit off Lou Trivino (3-3). The A’s had runners at the corners with no outs in the bottom of the 10th against Adam Ottavino when Hernández charged in for a running catch of Sean Murphy’s fly to shallow center and fired a strong throw to get Seth Brown sliding into home.
Ottavino finished it off for his sixth save.
The Red Sox won after closer Matt Barnes (4-2) allowed Elvis Andrus’ tying home run leading off the ninth, his fourth blown save in 21 chances.
Royals 7, Twins 4
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez went deep hours after being selected for the All-Star Home Run Derby, and Hanser Alberto added a tiebreaking two-run shot for Kansas City against Minnesota.
The Royals bullpen took over for Brady Singer after three innings and allowed one run the rest of the way in ending a nine-game skid. Richard Lovelady (1-0) got his first major league win with two scoreless innings, and Scott Barlow handled the ninth for his third save before a crowd of 31,824, the largest of the season at Kauffman Stadium.
Cardinals 9, Rockies 3 (10)
DENVER — Harrison Bader hit his first career grand slam to cap a six-run 10th inning and St. Louis rallied past Colorado.
Pinch-hitter José Rondón lined a tying single with two outs in the ninth for the Cardinals, and Yadier Molina hit a go-ahead single in the 10th.
Elías Díaz homered in his fourth consecutive game for the Rockies, whose four-game winning streak was snapped.
Molina, who hit a two-run homer in the second, had an RBI single with two outs in the 10th off Yency Almonte (2-1).
Tommy Edman followed with another run-scoring single and a walk set up Bader, who came off the injured list Thursday after missing more than a month with a rib injury.
Giants 11, Diamondbacks 4
PHOENIX — Alex Dickerson and LaMonte Wade Jr. homered, and the San Francisco Giants stopped a four-game slide by pounding the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-4 on Friday night.
The Giants broke it open with Thairo Estrada’s two-out grand slam in the ninth inning against J.B. Bukauskas. Estrada also had an RBI double in the fifth.
Halfway through its schedule, surprising San Francisco has baseball's best record at 51-30. It leads the Los Angeles Dodgers by a half-game in the NL West.
Giants left-hander Alex Wood (7-3) struck out eight in five innings. He was charged with two runs and four hits.
Mariners 5, Rangers 4 (10)
SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Fraley's single with one out in the 10th inning scored Jake Bauers with the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners improved to 10-1 in extra innings this season with a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.
Nearly 4 1/2 hours after the first pitch, Fraley chopped a grounder off Texas reliever Taylor Hearn (2-3) into right field and set off another celebration for the Mariners. Seattle improved to 19-7 in one-run games and has won 13 straight overall at home against the Rangers.
Anthony Misiewicz (3-3) worked a perfect 10th to earn the victory, including a strikeout of Nate Lowe on the 12th pitch of the at-bat.
But it never should have reached extras if not for sloppy defense. Seattle's third error of the night proved costly as third baseman Ty France's errant throw with one out in the ninth allowed Eli White to reach second base. White scored on Jonah Heim's RBI double to deep center field to tie the game at 4 minutes after it seemed Seattle was on the verge of another comeback victory.
