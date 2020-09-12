San Fran. at San Diego, ppd.
SAN DIEGO — The game between San Francisco and San Diego was postponed minutes before the scheduled first pitch after someone in the Giants organization tested positive. Saturday night’s game at Petco Park also was called off.
Yankees 6, Orioles 0, 1st game
Yankees 10, Orioles 1, 2nd game
NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole threw a seven-inning two-hitter in a 6-0 doubleheader opener, Luke Voit hit a pair of three-run homers in a 10-1 nightcap romp, and New York thumped Baltimore.
Phillies 11, Marlins 0
MIAMI — Aaron Nola struck out 10 and pitched all seven innings for the first complete game of his big league career, and the Philadelphia Phillies handed the Miami Marlins their worst drubbing in two days, winning a doubleheader opener 11-0.
Atlanta at Washington, late
Mets 18, Blue Jays 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jacob deGrom pitched six strong innings and the New York Mets backed him in a big way, beating Toronto 18-1.
Rays 11, Red Sox 1
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nate Lowe hit two homers and drove in four runs as Tampa Bay fielded a lineup of all lefties, Blake Snell worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the AL East-leading Rays routed the cellar-dwelling Boston 11-1.
Pittsb. at Kansas City, late
Oakland at Texas, late
Cleveland at Minnesota, late
Detroit at White Sox, late
Cubs at Milwaukee, late
Cincinnati at St. Louis, late
L.A. Angels at Colorado, late
Seattle at Arizona, late
