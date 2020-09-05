Twins 2, Tigers 0 (7), 1st game
Twins 3, Tigers 2 (8), 2nd game
MINNEAPOLIS — Marwin Gonzalez singled home Willians Astudillo in the eighth inning, and Minnesota rallied to beat for a doubleheader sweep.
Astudillo started on second base with the eighth inning considered an extra inning due to the seven-inning doubleheader rule. Gonzalez hit a grounder up the middle and Detroit center fielder Derek Hill, making his major league debut, bobbled the ball, allowing Astudillo to score easily.
In the opener, Polanco and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and Randy Dobnak (6-2) bounced back with five scoreless innings. Matt Boyd (1-5) allowed consecutive leadoff homers for the third time in less than a month. He also gave up back-to-back home runs to the Chicago White Sox to start games Aug. 12 and 17.
Reds 4, Pirates 2 (7), 1st game
Pirates 4, Reds 3 (7), 2nd game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh took advantage of an uncharacteristically average performance by Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer to split a doubleheader.
The Reds took the opener behind Luis Castillo, who picked up his first victory in nearly a year when he worked six solid innings. Cincinnati, however, missed a chance to sweep a doubleheader for the third time this season when the Pirates scrounged up just enough offense against Bauer.
Recently acquired outfielder Anthony Alford hit a two-run triple off Bauer in the fourth and tied it when Bauer’s second wild pitch of the season briefly skipped out of reach of catcher Tucker Barnhart.
Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 7 (7) 1st game
Red Sox 3, Blue Jays 2 (7), 2nd game
BOSTON — Yairo Muñoz had three hits and the Boston Red Sox salvaged a spit of their doubleheader as the “road” team at Fenway Park with a 3-2 over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night to halt a five-game losing streak.
Muñoz went a combined 6 for 7 in the twinbill with a two-run homer, two doubles and three RBIs.
In Game 1, Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer, Travis Shaw had a solo shot and the Blue Jays held off the Red Sox, 8-7.
Braves 7, Nationals 1 (7), 1st game
Nationals 10, Braves 9 (7), 2nd game
ATLANTA — Trea Turner gave Washington the lead by hitting a sixth-inning home run off Will Smith and the Nationals held on in the seventh to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Friday night and split a doubleheader.
Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice and Dansby Swanson added a two-run shot as the Braves beat the Nationals 7-1 in the first game. Acuña hit three home runs in the doubleheader.
The defending World Series champion Nationals ended a seven-game losing streak and snapped the NL East-leading Braves’ streak of five consecutive wins.
Yankees 6, Orioles 5 (9), 1st game
Yankees at Orioles, 2nd game, late
BALTIMORE — Miguel Andújar singled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees ran their winning streak against the Baltimore Orioles to 19 games with a victory in the opener of a doubleheader.
Gary Sanchez homered and Brett Gardner drove in two runs for the Yankees, who have won 18 in a row at Camden Yards — tied for the second-longest road streak in major league history by one team against another. The record is 19, by Brooklyn at Cincinnati from 1947-49.
Rays 5, Marlins 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie left-hander Josh Fleming won his third consecutive start, Michael Perez had a three-run double and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins.
Yoshi Tsutsugo homered for the Rays, who have won 20 of 25. Tampa Bay has a nine-game winning streak against Miami.
The Marlins got homers from Corey Dickerson and Jesús Aguilar.
Phillies 5, Mets 3
NEW YORK — Jake Arrieta bounced back from the shortest start of his career by pitching seven solid innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the New York Mets 5-3 Friday night for their fifth straight win.
Roman Quinn snapped a tie with a two-out, RBI single in the seventh.
The Mets wore patches with No. 41 on the uniform sleeves in honor of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, who died earlier this week.
Brewers 7, Indians 1
CLEVELAND — Corbin Burnes pitched six strong innings, Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in Milwaukee’s four-run seventh inning and the Brewers scored three times on two weak infield grounders.
Burnes (2-0) didn’t allow an earned run and only three hits to offensively inconsistent Cleveland, which had just four hits. He recently returned to the rotation after a three-game relief stint and had his second straight solid outing.
