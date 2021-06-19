Pirates 11, Indians 10
PITTSBURGH — Gregory Polanco hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates nearly squandered a 10-run lead in the late innings before hanging on to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-10, snapping a 10-game losing streak.
Ke’Bryan Hayes had a three-run double that highlighted a five-run outburst in the sixth inning, staking the Pirates to an 11-1 lead.
The Indians rallied by scoring six runs in the seventh inning and three runs in the eighth, cutting the deficit to a run.
Nationals 1, Mets 0
WASHINGTON — Yan Gomes hit a game-ending single in the ninth inning, Erick Fedde extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings and the Washington Nationals two-hit the first-place New York Mets.
Juan Soto opened the ninth with a walk and moved to third on Ryan Zimmerman’s single to right. Gomes then singled to left to beat Edwin Díaz (1-2).
Brad Hand (4-2) pitched the ninth to close out Washington’s gem. The Nationals have won a season-high five straight.
Orioles 7, Blue Jays 1
BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins homered twice and Thomas Eshelman pitched effectively into the fifth inning to help the Baltimore Orioles snap their eight-game losing streak with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Mullins had three hits, including a homer to lead off the bottom of the first and a three-run shot that capped a five-run eighth for Baltimore. Eshelman, called up from the minors to make this start when the Orioles put Bruce Zimmermann on the injured list, held the powerful Blue Jays without a hit until Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered in the fifth.
Athletics 5, Yankees 3
NEW YORK — James Kaprielian finally made it to the Bronx, six years after New York took him in the first round of the amateur draft, and beat the Yankees by pitching three-hit ball over 5.2 innings in a victory that extended the Oakland Athletics’ winning streak to seven.
Tony Kemp hit a three-run homer in the sixth on a hanging slider from Wandy Peralta (1-1), overcoming a 3-2 deficit with the first home run by a left-handed hitter this year off the southpaw reliever.
Braves 9, Cardinals 1
ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies and William Contreras homered off Carlos Martínez in a four-run second inning, Max Fried allowed two hits in seven innings, and the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals.
Contreras’ seventh homer, a solo shot to left, made it 2-1, and Ronald Acuña Jr. kept the inning alive by walking, stealing second base and scoring on Freddie Freeman’s single. Albies, who went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, followed with his 10th homer, a two-run shot to right that put Atlanta up 5-1.
Astros 2, White Sox 1
HOUSTON — Yordan Álvarez had a game-ending double in the ninth inning for his third hit, lifting the Houston Astros to a win over the Chicago White Sox.
The game was tied at 1-all when Yuli Gurriel singled off Garrett Crochet (2-3) with one out in the ninth. Álvarez smacked a ball down the right-field line that rolled into the corner, allowing Gurriel to slide home just before the throw to give Houston its fifth straight victory.
Twins at Cubs, late
Twins at Rangers, late
Boston at Kansas City, late
Brewers at Rockies, late
Tigers at Angels, late
Dodgers at Diamondbacks, late
Phillies at Giants, late
Rays at Mariners, late
Reds at Padres, late
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.