Mets 10, Diamondbacks 3
NEW YORK — Francisco Lindor homered from both sides of the plate to back another stingy start from newcomer Chris Bassitt, and the New York Mets routed the sloppy Arizona Diamondbacks 10-3 in their home opener Friday.
Starling Marte launched a three-run shot in his first home game with the Mets, and Robinson Canó connected for the first time since September 2020 after serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs last season. The Mets homered four times in their home opener for the first time.
Twins 8, Red Sox 4
BOSTON — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer, rookie Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings, and Minnesota beat Boston.
Luis Arraez and Gary Sánchez drove in two runs apiece for the Twins.
Ryan (1-1) kept the Red Sox off balance with his pinpoint slider, striking out seven and walking none. He threw 60 of his 82 pitches for strikes.
Nationals 7, Pirates 2
PITTSBURGH — Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell drove in three runs each and Washington beat Pittsburgh.
Each of the top four hitters in the Nationals’ lineup –- César Hernández, Juan Soto, Cruz and Bell — had two hits while combining to go 8 for 17.
Marlins 7, Phillies 1
MIAMI — Jesús Sánchez tripled for the second straight game, doubled and drove in two runs, and Miami beat Philadelphia.
Pablo López (1-0) scattered four hits in 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out two and walked two for his first victory since July 11.
Jesús Aguilar drove in three runs with two sacrifice flies and a single.
Orioles 2, Yankees 1 (11 innings)
BALTIMORE — New York’s Aroldis Chapman walked home the winning run in he 11th inning to give Baltimore the victory.
Anthony Bemboom and Kelvin Gutiérrez drew one-out walks against Clarke Schmidt (0-2). Chapman came on and struck out Cedric Mullins before walking Ramón Urias on a full-count slider that was just high.
Blue Jays 4, Athletics 1
TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major league-leading fifth home run, Zack Collins had two hits and an RBI and Toronto beat Oakland.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. reached base three times, scored a run, and drove in a run to help Toronto win its sixth straight against Oakland.
Playing designated hitter for the first time this season, Guerrero hammered a 2-2 pitch from Daulton Jefferies (1-1) 428 feet to right-center in the first inning.
Giants 4, Guardians 1
CLEVELAND — Cleveland lost its first home game using its new name as Carlos Rodón allowed one run in seven innings and Joey Bart hit a two-run homer in the eighth to lead San Francisco.
Rodón (1-0) struck out nine, giving up two hits and a pair of walks as the Giants won their third straight. Brandon Crawford and Joc Pederson added solo homers, and Camilo Doval pitched the ninth for his second save.
Cleveland was known as the Indians from 1915-2021 before its rebranding.
White Sox 3, Rays 2
CHICAGO — Rookie slugger Jake Burger had a solo homer and an RBI single, Dylan Cease dominated into the sixth inning and Chicago beat Tampa Bay.
Cease (2-0) struck out eight and allowed one run over 5.2 innings. Gavin Sheets and Leury Garcia each doubled and scored for the White Sox (5-2), whose start is their best since 2016.
Drew Rasmussen (0-1) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings for the Rays, who have lost four of five.
Tigers 2, Royals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rookie Spencer Torkelson hit a long two-run homer and had two of Detroit’s three hits as Kansas City lost its fifth straight.
Miguel Cabrera doubled with one out in the seventh, leaving him five hits shy of 3,000. Torkelson followed one out later with a 432-foot bomb to left off Brad Keller (0-1), the second of his career.
Tarik Skubal worked 5.2 innings, allowing one unearned run. Jacob Barnes (1-0) worked 1.1 hitless innings, Joe Jimenez handled the eighth and Michael Fulmer pitched a perfect ninth for his first save as the Tigers combined on a five-hitter.
Cardinals 10, Brewers 1
MILWAUKEE — Miles Mikolas carried a one-hitter into the seventh inning, Tommy Edman homered for the second straight night and St. Louis rolled past Milwaukee.
Mikolas (1-0) struck out seven and allowed one run, three hits and one walk in 6.2 innings.
Nolan Arenado and Edman hit two-run homers for the Cardinals. Tyler O’Neill and Andrew Knizner each had three hits.
Rockies 6, Cubs 5
DENVER — Alan Trejo hit a three-run homer in his second at-bat this season, and Colorado overcame a tough start by Germán Márquez to beat Chicago.
C.J. Cron also went deep and Kris Bryant had two hits against his former team.
Braves 5, Padres 2
SAN DIEGO — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the eighth inning and Ozzie Albies homered for the second straight game for the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves, who rebounded from a rough series opener to beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Friday night.
Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth to earn his first save with the Braves. He signed as a free agent after piling up 350 saves in 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Braves starter Kyle Wright was impressive for five innings, striking out nine and walking none while allowing two runs and five hits. Darren O’Day (1-0) got the win.
Mariners 11, Astros 1
SEATTLE — Marco Gonzales threw seven solid innings, Adam Frazier had four hits including a two-run triple and two-run double, and Seattle opened its home campaign by beating Houston.
Gonzales (1-1) scattered four hits and struck out six. He lasted just two innings in his first start of the season last weekend against Minnesota.
