Cardinals 6, Pirates 5 (7), Game 1
Cardinals 7, Pirates 2 (7), Game 2
PITTSBURGH — Cardinals rookie Dylan Carlson’s three-run homer capped a six-run outburst in the sixth inning against the mistake-prone Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night, helping lift St. Louis to a 7-2 victory and a doubleheader sweep.
The Cardinals took the opener 6-5 behind home runs from Kolten Wong and Tyler O’Neill and just enough pitching to overcome four errors.
St. Louis, playing its third doubleheader in five days, moved to .500 (24-24) with the win to remain in the mix for a playoff spot.
Andrew Miller (1-1) struck out the side in the top of the sixth to earn the win when the Pirates — playing as the road team on the scoreboard because the game served as a makeup for a postponement earlier in the season due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Cardinals — self-destructed in the bottom of the inning.
Nationals 5, Marlins 0 (7), Game 1
Nationals at Marlins, Game 2, late
MIAMI — Erick Fedde allowed one hit in six innings, and Washington beat rookie Sixto Sanchez and Miami in the first game of a doubleheader.
Andrew Stevenson had a two-run single for his first hit this year. Yan Gomes and Luis Garcia each had two hits and scored twice.
Fedde (2-3) walked two, hit a batter and matched a career high in innings, lowering his ERA from 5.06 to 4.36. Will Harris pitched the seventh to complete the two-hitter.
Sanchez (3-2), who had given up a total of six runs in his first five career starts, allowed eight hits and five runs in four innings. His ERA rose from 1.69 to 2.75.
Phillies 7, Blue Jays 0 (7), Game 1
Blue Jays at Phillies, Game 2, late
PHILADELPHIA — Zach Eflin struck out nine in a four-hitter, Bryce Harper hit another homer and Philadelphia beat Toronto in the first game of a doubleheader.
Eflin (3-2) threw 92 pitches for his third career shutout and fifth complete game, though this one was seven innings. All of his strikeouts were swinging, including three in the first on curveballs.
Harper connected for his third homer in two games to ignite a five-run fifth against Robbie Ray (2-5).
Toronto has lost four in a row but entered with a 4½-game lead over Seattle for the final wild card in the AL.
Reds 7, White Sox 1
CINCINNATI — Slumping Jesse Winker hit a three-run homer — one of four off White Sox starter Jonathan Stiever — and the Cincinnati Reds extended their surge into playoff contention with a win for their season-high sixth victory in a row.
The Reds moved to .500 (26-26) for the first time since Aug. 3. Their winning streak has them in playoff position, in second place in the NL Central behind the Cubs.
The AL Central-leading White Sox clinched their first playoff berth since 2008 with a win over the Twins on Thursday night.
Rays 2, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 over five innings to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat Alex Cobb and the Baltimore Orioles.
Glasnow (4-1) allowed one run, four hits and a pair of walks. The right-hander has won four straight decisions, a streak that began with a 13-strikeout performance against the Orioles on Aug. 25.
The Rays clinched a postseason berth on Thursday night, and now the AL East leaders are looking to charge into the playoffs as division champions. Tampa Bay started the day with a 3½-game lead over the Yankees.
Indians 1, Tigers 0
Braves 15, Mets 2
Twins at Cubs, late
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, late
Diamondbacks at Astros, late
Dodgers at Rockies, late
Royals at Brewers, late
Rangers at Angels, late
Mariners at Padres, late
Giants at Athletics, late
