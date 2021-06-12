Cubs 8, Cardinals 5
CHICAGO — Joc Pederson homered and drove in three runs, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras went deep and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Friday.
Wrigley Field allowed 100% capacity for the first time since 2019 on what the Cubs called “Opening Day 2.0:. They fell behind 5-1, then treated a crowd of 35,112 to a comeback win over their NL Central rivals.
Giants 1, Nationals 0
WASHINGTON — Washington ace Max Scherzer left after just 12 pitches with an apparent lower body injury, Buster Posey homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Nationals 1-0 on Friday night on Anthony DeSclafani’s career-best two-hitter.
Giants left fielder Michael Tauchman made a leaping catch to rob a home run for the second time in less than a month.
A crowd of 18,029 attended the first game at Nationals Park without capacity limits since the 2019 World Series.
Scherzer, a 36-year-old right-hander with three Cy Young Awards, retired leadoff batter LaMonte Wade Jr. on a fly ball to left and had a 3-2 count on Brandon Belt when he stretched his body, and manager Dave Martinez and director of athletic training Paul Lessard went to the mound.
Mets 3, Padres 2
NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a do-it-all gem with right flexor tendinitis, a troubling diagnosis for the New York Mets that clouded a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
DeGrom (6-2) faced the minimum over six innings and ripped a two-run single, giving him five RBIs this season — compared to four earned runs allowed. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner’s 0.56 ERA is the lowest ever by a pitcher through 10 starts, just ahead of Juan Marichal’s 0.59 in 1966.
DeGrom left after 80 pitches and extending his scoreless streak to 22 innings, shaking hands with manager Luis Rojas in the dugout after getting through the sixth. New York announced his injury two innings later.
Rays 4, Orioles 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ryan Yarbrough followed up a rare Tampa Bay complete game with six solid innings and the Rays became the first team to reach 40 wins this season, 4-2 over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.
Yarbrough (4-3), the first Rays’ pitcher to go the distance in five years in his previous start, gave up two unearned runs and three hits.
Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays, who are 21-5 since May 13.
Baltimore got a home run from Trey Mancini.
Indians 7, Mariners 0
CLEVELAND — Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle’s light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading the Cleveland to the win in front of the largest crowd at Progressive Field since 2019.
Civale (9-2) allowed J.P. Crawford’s leadoff hit and nothing else to become the first AL pitcher with nine wins. He struck out a career-high 11 and retired 22 in a row after loading the bases in the first. Blake Parker worked the ninth to complete the two-hitter.
Cleveland’s Bobby Bradley homered in the third off Justin Dunn (1-3) and Amed Rosario had four hits for the Indians.
Marlins 4, Braves 3
MIAMI — Jazz Chisholm’s two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning put Miami ahead to stay, and the Marlins beat Atlanta for the fourth time in five meetings this year.
Sandy Alcantara (4-5) allowed two runs in six innings. Yimi García, the Marlins’ fifth pitcher, earned his 11th save in 14 chances.
The Braves have lost three consecutive games by a run each.
Reds 11, Rockies 5
CINCINNATI — Joey Votto's three-run blast highlighted a five-homer effort as Cincinnati extended Colorado's road woes.
Nick Castellanos, Scott Heineman, Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson also went deep against Kyle Freeland (0-2), who set a career high for home runs allowed in a game. The Reds fell one short of matching their single-game season high for homers.
The Rockies fell to 5-25 away from Coors Field and have lost every road series this season.
Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5
BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit a line drive off the Green Monster to drive in the game-winning run in the ninth inning and Boston rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Toronto.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three of Toronto’s 16 hits, including his major league-leading 19th homer of the season, to help the Blue Jays open a four-run lead in the sixth inning. The Red Sox scored three in the bottom half and tied it on Christian Arroyo’s towering solo home run.
Verdugo's single off the wall in left was his third hit, and pinch-runner Danny Santana scored easily for Boston’s major league-best 23rd comeback win of the season.
White Sox 5, Tigers 4 (10)
DETROIT — Liam Hendricks angrily threw a wet ball into foul territory after his first pitch of the ninth inning, leading to a lengthy rain delay, then gave up a tying two-run homer to Daz Cameron before Chicago beat Detroit in 10 innings.
Chicago led 4-2 when Hendriks entered to start the ninth, seeking his AL-high 17th save.
Hendriks (3-1) had entered with 14 straight scoreless appearances and had retired 26 of his previous 28 batters.
Astros 6, Twins 4
MINNEAPOLIS — Martín Maldonado hit a go-ahead double in the ninth and Houston beat Minnesota.
Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel homered and Alex Bregman drove in two runs for Houston, which won for the fourth time in five games. Michael Brantley added three hits for the Astros.
Ryne Stanek (1-1) allowed a tying homer to Josh Donaldson in the eighth but earned the win in relief of starter José Urquidy. Ryan Pressly notched his 10th save in 11 chances.
Brewers 7, Pirates 4
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit a bases-loaded double that broke a tie and Pittsburgh relievers issued three consecutive bases-loaded walks in a five-run seventh inning that helped fuel Milwaukee's win.
Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer, and Ben Gamel and Gregory Polanco added solo shots for the Pirates, who lost their fifth straight. Pittsburgh pitchers issued a total of 11 walks. Clay Holmes (2-1) took the loss.
Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff (5-2) gave up the homers to Gamel and Polanco. He allowed two other hits in seven innings, striking our five with no walks.
Angels 6, Diamondbacks 5 (10)
PHOENIX — Shohei Ohtani struck out eight, hit two doubles and pushed through an injury scare to lead Los Angeles past slumping Arizona.
Max Stassi’s RBI groundout scored Jared Walsh in the top of the 10th to put the Angels ahead for good. Extra innings were needed after Arizona’s Eduardo Escobar hit a two-out, tying homer off Raisel Iglesias (4-2) in the ninth.
Alex Claudio earned his first save of the season.
Arizona lost its eighth in a row and has lost 31 of its last 36. The team’s 20-44 record is the worst in the big leagues.
D-backs starter Merrill Kelly gave up three runs over five innings.
Athletics 4, Royals 3
OAKLAND — Elvis Andrus hit a winning single in the ninth inning after making pair of fielding gaffes, and Oakland beat Kansas City.
Seth Brown homered to snap a long funk for the A’s. Matt Chapman had three hits including an RBI double.
Salvador Pérez hit solo homers in the seventh against Cole Irvin and the eighth against former teammate Jake Diekman.
Kansas City has lost six of seven.
Dodgers 12, Rangers 1
LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw bounced back from two bad outings with six sharp innings, Gavin Lux drove in four runs and hit one of five Dodgers homers as Los Angeles routed Texas.
Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Lux homered in the first inning. Albert Pujols and Will Smith also went deep as Los Angeles won its fourth in a row and sent Texas to its 16th straight road loss.
Kershaw (8-5) gave up only one unearned and three hits. He struck out nine and walked none.
Mike Foltynewicz (1-7) fell behind 6-0 in the first.
