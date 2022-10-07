Cardinals Pirates Baseball

Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols (top) celebrates with Juan Yepez as he heads to the dugout after hitting career home run No. 703 in the fifth inning, Monday, against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals start the playoffs next week.

Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodríguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto.

Bryce Harper, back at last. José Ramírez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought — with a new name.

