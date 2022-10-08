American League
Guardians 2, Rays 1
Cleveland leads series 1-0
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez connected for a two-run homer for Cleveland, and Shane Bieber dominated Tampa Bay for 7.2 innings.
Ramírez’s shot off Shane McClanahan in the sixth helped Cleveland end an eight-game postseason losing streak and left the club one win from advancing in its first season as the Guardians.
Bieber, rocked in his only other playoff appearance two years ago, allowed three hits and struck out eight before being lifted with a runner on in the eighth.
Emmanuel Clase took it from there, getting four outs for his first postseason save and finishing a game that took just 2 hours, 17 minutes.
Jose Siri homered for the Rays, who dropped their sixth straight game overall and must win Game 2 on Saturday to force a decisive Game 3. The series winner plays the AL East champion New York Yankees in the Division Series starting Tuesday in the Bronx.
Mariners 4, Blue Jays
Seattle leads series 1-0
TORONTO — Luis Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL wild-card series opener.
Eugenio Suárez had two hits and two RBIs and rookie Julio Rodríguez reached base three times and scored twice for the Mariners, who can wrap up the series with a win in Game 2 Saturday.
The series winner plays AL West champion Houston in the Division Series starting Tuesday in Texas.
Throwing two different kinds of fastballs at 100 mph and his changeup at 92 mph, Castillo scattered six singles in 7 /13 innings. He struck out five and walked none, facing the second-highest scoring team in the AL.
Castillo, acquired in a midseason trade from Cincinnati, became the first pitcher in Mariners history to throw more than seven scoreless innings in a postseason start.
The right-hander turned away from home plate and pumped his fist after fanning designated hitter Danny Jansen to end the seventh, Castillo’s third straight strikeout.
National League
Phillies 6, Cardinals 3
Philadelphia leads series 1-0
ST. LOUIS — Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of their National League wild-card series.
The Cardinals were poised to put away another close game after Juan Yepez connected for the first go-ahead pinch-hit homer in franchise history with two outs in the seventh.
But after struggling all afternoon against José Quintana and the St. Louis bullpen, the Phillies finally got their powerful offense going against Ryan Helsley. JT Realmuto began the ninth-inning rally with a single, and walks for Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos loaded the bases before the All-Star closer plunked Alec Bohm to score a run.
Andre Pallante gave up Segura’s hit through the right side of the infield that put Philadelphia in front in the franchise’s first playoff game since 2011.
Zach Eflin surrendered Nolan Gorman’s two-out RBI single in the bottom half, and then struck out Yadier Molina swinging for the final out.
St. Louis had been 93-0 in its playoff history when leading by at least two runs going into the ninth inning, according to Sportradar.
Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Saturday night at Busch Stadium.
Padres 7, Mets 1
San Diego leads series 1-0
NEW YORK — Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego’s four home runs off Max Scherzer, and the Padres romped past the New York Mets in their playoff opener.
Yu Darvish shut down the Mets once again, and San Diego also got long balls from leadoff batter Jurickson Profar and slumping Trent Grisham against an ineffective Scherzer — booed off the mound in the fifth inning at Citi Field.
The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited his first postseason start for New York down 7-0, a massive disappointment after Scherzer was signed to a $130 million contract in December to pitch big games for his new team.
San Diego needs one win over the next two days to take the best-of-three National League wild-card series and advance to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers.
Blake Snell starts Saturday night in Game 2, likely against scuffling Mets ace Jacob deGrom. New York said the result Friday night would determine whether deGrom or Chris Bassitt gets the ball next.
