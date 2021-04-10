Major League Baseball had two players and two staff members test positive for the coronavirus over the past week, according to results released by the league and players’ association Friday.
One of the players was on a big league roster and the other participating at an alternate site. The four positive tests were found from 12,494 total tests conducted.
Since the end of intake testing to begin spring training, 25 positive tests have occurred (17 players, eight staff members) out of 99,599 tests — a 0.03% positive rate.
The positive tests this season include at least four among the Nationals, an outbreak that prompted MLB to postpone Washington’s season-opening series against the New York Mets.
Women’s Hockey postpones showcase
The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association has postponed the Secret Dream Tour Gap showcase in St. Louis this weekend between Team Adidas and Team Women’s Sports Foundation because of “a COVID exposure to one of our teams.”
“We are proud to have successfully navigated back to back events in New York and Chicago, but this serves as a stark reminder of why strict protocols were put in place — to ensure any positive cases were caught before any player or staff member traveled to St. Louis,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHPA Operations Consultant. “We are heartbroken but the PWHPA looks forward to being able to play in front of the St. Louis fans in full health — and full force — at a future date to be determined.”
