Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. High 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.