Masters Golf

Tom Hoge hits from the bunker on the second hole during a practice round for the Masters on Wednesday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Hoge won the Par 3 Contest.

 

 David J. Phillip

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Larry Mize and Sandy Lyle delivered two of the most memorable shots in Masters history in consecutive years.

Mize, the first champion born in Augusta, holed a 140-foot chip from right of the 11th green in the second hole of a playoff to beat Greg Norman in 1987, probably the one shot that haunts Norman the most. The next year, Lyle hit 7-iron from the fairway bunker on the 18th hole to 10 feet and made the birdie putt to win.

