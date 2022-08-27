Mistakes cost Knight in loss to Simi Valley

PALMDALE — One might look at the final score and say, “Wow, Knight got beat pretty bad.”
But as first-year head coach Timothy Brandon said, “It didn’t paint the whole picture; it painted an ugly picture, but it didn’t paint the whole picture.”
There were several egregious mistakes, penalties and turnovers.
In the end, visiting Simi Valley left Knight’s stadium with a 51-0 victory, in Brandon’s head coaching debut.
“I will take the blame for this one,” Brandon said. “I have to prepare them better. We showed tonight we were able to move the ball, but the mistakes just snowballed and we couldn’t dig ourselves out of the hole.”
The Hawks gave up 21 points alone following three blocked punts, which were returned for scores. The Pioneers returned blocked punts of 40, five, and one yard.
“I’m extremely proud of the guys,” Brandon said. “Despite the score, there was no giving up, there was no arguing and they continued to fight. Simi Valley is a very well-coached team, but I saw a lot of positives from our team. There were a bunch of little things that we need to fix. It will be about fixing those little details.”
Quarterback Jacob Suarez completed 19-of-33 passes for 142 yards. The Hawks (0-1), however, know they must fix their rushing attack to be a balanced offense. Knight was held to a minus 13 yards on 15 carries.
“I saw some things that we did right, but there are things we can do better,” Suarez said. “I’m disappointed in the result, but I’m not disappointed in our team. We never stopped fighting and we never gave up. We were able to move the ball. We are going to get better. Next week, you’re going to see a whole different team.”
Kahni Thomas led the Hawks with six receptions for 54 yards. Teammate David Reed had four catches for 30 yards and Titus Kiazolu had three receptions for 32 yards.
“We’ve been waiting for this game all week and we came ready to play,” Knight’s M’Khi Potts said. “This will be a learning experience for us. We can only go up from here. This is a minor setback for a major comeback. We’ll be ready for next week.”
Simi Valley’s Ray Morrow scored two rushing touchdowns of four yards each and recovered the third blocked punt of the game for a 1-yard score. Teammate Caleb Alvary had a receiving touchdown of 16 yards and a blocked punt return of 40 yards.
The Hawks travel next week to Oxnard to face Hueneme.
