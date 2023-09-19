CORRECTION PWHL Draft Hockey

Taylor Heise (right) and tennis legend Billie Jean King pose after Heise was selected first overall by Minnesota in the inaugural Professional Women’s Hockey League draft on Monday in Toronto.

If Minnesota regards itself as the State of Hockey, the Twin Cities’ Professional Women’s Hockey League franchise will feature plenty of homegrown players, including Taylor Heise.

The 2022 women’s college hockey player of the year, who played for the Golden Gophers and grew up 75 miles from Minneapolis, is staying home after the yet-to-be-named Minnesota franchise used the No. 1 pick to select Heise in the newly launched league’s inaugural draft on Monday.

