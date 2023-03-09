Ducks Canucks Hockey

BEN NELMS/The Canadian Press via AP

The Ducks’ Troy Terry (19) is checked by the Vancouver Canucks’ Tyler Myers (57) during the first period on Wednesday in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canucks won 3-2 after scoring 20 seconds into overtime.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Miller beat Lukas Dostal with a high wrist shot.

