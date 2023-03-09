VANCOUVER, British Columbia — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.
Miller beat Lukas Dostal with a high wrist shot.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.
Miller beat Lukas Dostal with a high wrist shot.
“Their guy just kind of gave me a lane and at that point they were flat-footed,” Miller said. “But you don’t get many chances just to attack in overtime with a free lane to shoot.”
Miller also scored short-handed in the first period, Andrei Kuzmenko added a goal and Elias Pettersson had two assists to help Vancouver win its third straight.
“I thought we had a lot of possession time, I like most of the game,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “I think the guys worked hard.”
Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots to improve to 3-1 since returning from an injury on Feb. 27.
Troy Terry and Brock McGinn scored for Anaheim. Dostal made 31 saves.
The Ducks were coming off a 5-2 loss to Seattle on Tuesday night.
“I thought we played a hell of a game here,” Ducks coach Dallas Eakins said. “This league, it’s always hard to win that second game on a back-to-back. But I thought we played a really good four-line game. Our goaltending was good and we put ourselves in a spot to at least get a point.”
The Canucks came out aggressively in the final period, getting the first six shots on goal but failing to convert.
Despite outshooting the Ducks 12-7 in the third, the Canucks ended up in extra time for the second straight game.
But 20 seconds into overtime, Miller went top shelf with a wrist shot to help Vancouver improve to 3-1 on its six-game homestand.
“I think we played the right way for the majority of the game," Miller said. “I think if we can hang our hat on doing that on most nights, we’re going to come out with success no matter who we’re playing.”
UP NEXT
Ducks: At Calgary on Friday night in the finale of a three-game trip.
Canucks: Host Ottawa on Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game homestand.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.