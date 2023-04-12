Canucks Ducks Hockey

Associated Press

Canucks left wing Andrei Kuzmenko (below) falls while under pressure from Ducks defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk during the third period, Tuesday, in Anaheim.

 

 Mark J. Terrill

ANAHEIM — J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Elias Pettersson had two assists and crossed the 100-point mark for the season, Brock Boeser and Andrei Kuzmenko had power-play goals, and the Canucks got their third win in four games.

