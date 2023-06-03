NBA Finals Basketball

Associated Press

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) shoots next to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Thursday, in Denver. 

 

 Kyle Terada

DENVER — Joking around before the start of the NBA Finals, Charles Barkley and Grant Hill took hits from oxygen masks they brought onto the set for a pregame TV show.

But the thin air in Denver is no joke. There’s a reason it’s known as the Mile High City.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.