Major League Baseball | Angels

Mike Trout has broken left wrist

Unknown if Angels’ outfielder needs surgery

Angels Padres Baseball

Associated Press

The Angels’ Mike Trout (27) walks next to manager Phil Nevin as he leaves the game with an injured wrist in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres, Monday, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — All-Star outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels said he anticipates returning this season despite a broken left wrist suffered when he fouled off a pitch Monday night.

“Of course,” Trout said Tuesday, a few hours after the Angels announced he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken hamate.

