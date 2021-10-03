MOJAVE — For having only three weeks of practice and playing in its first game of the season, the Mojave football team at times looked in mid-season form.
The Mustangs, which didn’t even know if they were going to have a football season this year due to administrative issues, returned to the field for the first time in two years and showed why they won four of six CIF titles up to the 2019 season.
Mojave forced Desert Christian into four turnovers and its speedsters on offense did the rest en route to a 25-12 victory over the Knights, Friday night at Mojave High School.
“I’m just so proud of these kids. We knew we were going to have a lot of mistakes; we just wanted to minimize them. But whatever happened tonight the boys never quit,” Mustangs head coach Cash Achziger said. “We did some good things on offense in spurts, but we weren’t always consistent. We have a long way to go, but the important this is getting these kids to play football.”
Doniel Webster did his part offensively and defensively. Webster, Jeremiah Madlock and Jadden Ellis are the lone three players from the 2019 CIF title.
Webster rushed for two touchdowns and tossed another. He carried the ball 18 times for 150 yards. Webster also had one interception on defense. Madlock was just as impressive as he carried the ball 12 times for 126 yards and one touchdown.
“I had faith in my boys. This is our first time playing in two years. And for us to only have three weeks of practice, we played great,” said Webster. “We executed tonight and we got the w. We know we still have things to work on.”
The Mustangs (1-0) struck first in the second quarter as their offense got clicking. Webster kept the ball himself and scampered 56 yards for a 6-0 lead.
Mojave extended its lead in the third quarter following a 40-yard touchdown run by Madlock. That put the Mustangs up 12-0.
“Speed kills. I told the boys they won’t understand their speed until they’re in the game,” Desert Christian head coach Aaron Williams said. “But I thought we had the momentum several times and we were so close, but then we turned the ball over. The boys played hard though and they fought and never gave up.”
The Mustangs took an 18-0 lead following a 9-yard touchdown pass from Webster to Titan Louden. Desert Christian (2-2) finally got on the scoreboard on the ensuing kickoff when Zach Brown returned it 65 yards for the score, trimming the lead to 18-6.
Brown also caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Sean Worrell late in the fourth quarter.
“I thought it was a good game overall. We made a lot of mistakes that we need to fix,” Brown said. “We were expected to be underdogs in this game. Overall I thought our defense played really well.”
Mojave’s defense spent much of its time in the Desert Christian backfield as it sacked Knights quarterback Luke Dumas and Worrell a total of eight times.
Desert Christian sustained good drives throughout the game, but it turned the ball over three times in the red zone.
