Masters Golf

Associated Press

Phil Mickelson hits from the bunker on the second hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

 David J. Phillip

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Phil Mickelson apparently remembers his way around Augusta National just fine.

Now, the question is whether he remembers how to win.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.