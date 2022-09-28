LIV Golf

Associated Press

Phil Mickelson watches the flight of his tee shot on the first hole during the second round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago tournament, Sept. 17, in Sugar Grove, Ill.

 Joe Lewnard

Phil Mickelson, the driving force among PGA Tour players in the rival LIV Golf series, and three other players asked a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Ian Poulter filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players — Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones — and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.

