Michael Jordan jersey up for grabs

Antelope Valley Press sports section readers have an opportunity to own a piece of Michael Jordan memorabilia.

The newest restaurant to open in Palmdale, El Mora Restaurant, is raffling off a Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey. The restaurant, which is co-owned by Jill Garcia and Julio Mora, is at 2211 Palmdale Blvd., and will have entry forms for the contest.

