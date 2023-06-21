Michael Jordan jersey up for grabs

Antelope Valley Press sports section readers have an opportunity to own a piece of Michael Jordan memorabilia.
The newest restaurant to open in Palmdale, El Mora Restaurant, is raffling off a Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls jersey. The restaurant, which is co-owned by Jill Garcia and Julio Mora, is at 2211 Palmdale Blvd., and will have entry forms for the contest.
Just check out the Best Bites section in the Antelope Valley Press Thursday through Saturday to see El Mora’s advertisement. Stop into the restaurant to fill out a form and describe what you like best about the ad. Deadline to submit is July 6.
While there, check out what El Mora has to offer in authentic and classic Mexican food. The restaurant specializes in serving tacos, wet burritos, loaded potatoes, asada fries, keto tacos and more.
Entries will be judged and the winner will be announced/posted on July 7 and on the El Mora Restaurant Facebook page.
