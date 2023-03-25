NCAA Miami Houston Basketball

Associated Press

Miami guard Jordan Miller celebrates after scoring against Houston in the second half of a Sweet 16 men’s NCAA Tournament game, Friday, in Kansas City, Mo. Miami knocked off No. 1 Houston, 89-75.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Knocking No. 1 seed Houston out of the NCAA Tournament made Jim Larrañaga feel like dancing.

Much to his players' delight, the 73-year-old Miami coach busted moves straight out of the disco era in the locker room Friday night to celebrate an 89-75 Sweet 16 victory that left the tournament without a No. 1 seed among its final eight teams for the first time since seeding began in 1979.

