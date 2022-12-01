Qatar Soccer WCup Match Moments Day 11 Photo Gallery

Mexico’s Kevin Alvarez (sitting) reacts after his team won a World Cup Group C match 2-1 against Saudi Arabia, but failed to move on in the World Cup, Wednesday, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.

LUSAIL, Qatar — For a long time after the final whistle, Luis Chavez crouched on the field in anguish.

He had just scored in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday over Saudi Arabia wasn’t enough. Because of Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978.

