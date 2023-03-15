Mets Baseball

Associated Press

New York Mets pitcher Jose Quintana pauses during spring training baseball practice, Feb. 20, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Quintana suffered a rib injury and will be out until at least July.

 Jeff Roberson

Left-hander José Quintana won’t make his New York Mets debut until at least July because of a stress fracture in his rib.

The Mets are relieved that the prognosis wasn’t even more severe.

