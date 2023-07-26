Leagues Cup Atlanta Miami Soccer

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

 Lynne Sladky

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has one lasting memory from Lionel Messi’s debut: the image of Messi running to embrace his family after delivering the game-winning free kick and cementing a new era for the club and Major League Soccer.

“That was for the fans. This community is hungry,” Mas said.

