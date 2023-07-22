APTOPIX Leagues Cup Cruz Azul Inter Miami Soccer

Associated Press

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates his goal late in the second half of a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul, Friday, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami won 2-1.

 

 Lynne Sladky

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Some people paid hundreds of dollars to be able to say they were in the stadium for Lionel Messi’s debut for Inter Miami. Some paid thousands for their seats. The team’s owners committed well over $100 million just to have a chance at moments like this.

So far, it looks like money well spent.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.