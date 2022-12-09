WCup Argentina Australia Soccer

Associate Press

Argentina’s Lionel Messi dribbles the ball during a World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Australia on Saturday at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Argentina takes on Netherlands in the quarterfinals today.

 Frank Augstein

DOHA, Qatar — Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. The youngest coach at the World Cup taking on the oldest. South America versus Europe. A back catalog of famous meetings.

The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday has all the ingredients of a classic.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.