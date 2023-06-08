Messi Future Soccer

Associated Press

PSG’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal on Feb. 19 in Paris. Messi announced Wednesday he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer.

MIAMI — Lionel Messi has pulled off his latest stunning feat: He is headed to Major League Soccer and joining Inter Miami.

After months — years, even — of speculation, Messi on Wednesday finally revealed his decision to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon, David Beckham, since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field.

